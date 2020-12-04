One of the best and most fragrant days of the year has arrived. Starting on Dec. 4, Bath & Body Works' Candle Day is bringing the deals, and this year, it's running through Sunday, Dec. 6. That means there are three whole days you can spend filling every surface of your home with discounted candles both online and in-store. This sale only happens once a year, so you better not miss it.

When planning your shopping, it should be noted that Candle Day is only taking place online for Dec. 4 with the code "CANDLE" at checkout. After that, you'll have to shop in person to get the discounts. But, this is a major bargain. All of the retailer's three-wick candles are at their lowest price of the whole year, and you can score your favorite scents and more for just $10 — that's nearly 60% off. As Bath & Body Works' three-wick candles last up to 45 hours, you'll be looking forward to what just may be your best-smelling year so far.

Just prior to the sale, Bath & Body Works dropped over 25 new fragrances, including holiday-, cocktail-, and some spring-inspired scents, so your room can have the perfect smell for your mood. I'm particularly interested in trying out the Champagne Toast scent. It's also a great time to score a few holiday gifts, because who doesn't love a candle? I truly don't know anyone who would say no to a candle.

However, as you rush to score all the candles you can, as of 10:25 a.m. ET on Dec. 4, Bath & Body Works' website was experiencing a few technical difficulties due to the high traffic, although things appear to be running smoothly now. If you don't want to go to your local store, just have a little patience navigating the sale online.

Below, find all the candles you should grab before they fly off the shelves.

