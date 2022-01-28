Black History Month is almost here, and while we should be amplifying and supporting Black voices and stories all year round, February is a time to really celebrate. Even Bath & Body Works is getting in on the festivities this year with a brand new collection. Featuring stunning designs created in collaboration with Black associates and leaders from the brand, the Bath & Body Works Black History Month 2022 collection dresses up body washes, fragrance mists, and everyone’s favorite 3-wick candles.

This special lineup, featuring four fan-favorite scents, is the first-ever Black History Month collection from Bath & Body Works — and it features some vibrant and eye-catching designs. Inspired by the art and storytelling of handmade African mud cloth, the collection was created in collaboration with “a group of Black associates, leaders, and partners” from the brand, according to William Bernard, Vice President of Design for Bath & Body Works. The resulting collection includes some of Bath & Body Works’ most popular scents you can use every day. Plus, the highly-decorated bottles will look great displayed on your bathroom vanity.

Alongside the collection’s launch, Bath & Body Works also announced it will be celebrating by donating $500,000 to the National and Columbus Urban Leagues, which will go to “support underserved communities with workforce development and economic empowerment programs.”

Here’s what you can expect from the limited-edition collection, which will make you feel like you run the world with designs titled “empowered,” “strong,” “confident,” and “unity.”

What’s In The Bath & Body Works Black History Month Collection?

The Bath & Body Works Black History Month Collection’s designs were inspired by handmade Malian mud cloths and pay tribute to the heritage of some Black communities. There are four different designs that are associated with each one of the four scents. If you’ve always been a fan of Bath & Body Works’ Teakwood scent, you’ll want to shop their “Empowered” line, which includes a body cream, body wash, and body spray with that fragrance. Another popular scent is their Eucalyptus Mint, which is titled “Strong” in the collection and is available as a 3-wick candle.

If you plan to celebrate all February long, you may want to go for Bath & Body Works’ “Confident” collection, which features their popular Champagne Toast scent. It truly does smell like a glass of bubbly champagne and can be found as a body cream, shower gel, fragrance mist, and 3-wick candle in the Black History Month Collection. The final scent in the Bath & Body Works Black History Month Collection is the “Unity” line, which is the company’s Coconut Sandalwood scent. This gorgeous collection includes a 3-wick candle, hand soap, and hand sanitizer.

How Long Is The Bath & Body Works Black History Month Collection Available?

If you’re excited to get your hands on this collection, you’re in luck. The Bath & Body Works Black History Month collection is available starting Jan. 28 online and in stores, so you can stock up before February begins. However, this collection is only available for a limited time, so if something is catching your eye, you’ll want to get it ASAP. If you don’t want to wait for delivery, some stores are even offering pick up in stores once you’ve shopped the collection online.

Plus, if you do decide to order online, you can always ship a few candles to your long-distance bestie. After all, you can never have too many candles, right? Bath & Body Works will also be dropping a set of pocket-sized hand sanitizers, so don’t forget to stock up on a few “Unity” hand gels for all your travels and on-the-go adventures this year.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.