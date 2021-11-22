The best time of year to stock up on mini hand sanitizers, body lotions, and heavenly scented candles is nearly here. It’s almost time to flock to Bath & Body Works for their annual Black Friday sales event — and the 2021 deals are smelling really good. This year, Black Friday will be on Nov. 26, following Thanksgiving Day. And since avid Bath & Body Works aficionados will be chomping at the bit to get their hands on every BOGO deal that’s about to go down, you’re going to want to make a game plan ahead of time to make the most of their biggest sale of the year.

The brand definitely likes to toss out some pretty sweet offerings around the calendar, but there’s nothing like their Black Friday week of sales to get maximum goodies for minimum dollars. Last year, savings began on the Monday before Thanksgiving — yep, early — so shoppers could be smelling like a delicious frosted cranberry well before cutting into any turkey. Their buy-three, get-three offer on the entire store lasted through Black Friday, with more savings rolling in over the weekend, like $10 off all three-wick candles and $3.25 on all soaps. Plus, their Cyber Monday sale was available both online and in-store for the first time ever last year, which offered 40% off everything for one day only.

Sound like a can’t-miss event? That’s because it most definitely is. This year’s holiday sales week is about to be another heavy hitter, so you might want to provide your undivided attention to the following details — note-taking is highly encouraged. Below, find everything there is to know about Bath & Body Works’ Black Friday 2021 event, from when the offers begin to the best products featured.

When does Bath & Body Works’ Black Friday 2021 sale start?

Bath & Body Works launched their once-a-year, store-wide mix and match sale on Monday, Nov. 22 this year. Shoppers can buy any three items and get any three items of equal or lesser value for free online or in store until Friday, Nov. 26, excluding clearance items. Mix and match if you want to try a variety of things, as lotions, shower gels, candles, hand soaps, and perfumes are just a few of the many items that qualify for this pricing. You can shop the sale all week, including on Thanksgiving — but you’ll have to shop online that day, as the stores will be closed for the Nov. 25 holiday.

Starting Nov. 24, shoppers also qualify for an exclusive holiday deal. If you spend $40, you’ll get a Gift Love Gift Box for $40. The set includes Pure Wonder shower gel, Pure Wonder body lotion, Pure Wonder fragrance mist, The Perfect Christmas three-wick candle, ‘Tis the Season hand soap, Merry Cookie single-wick candle, Merry Cookie hand cream, Merry Cookie hand sanitizer, and Christmas socks — as estimated $114 value, according to Bath & Body Works.

How long does Bath & Body Works’ Black Friday 2021 sale last?

The store-wide BOGO event will end on Friday, Nov. 26, but the weekend of deals is just beginning. Keep your eyes on Bath & Body Works’ website for more drops expected to occur starting on Saturday, Nov. 26 and running through Cyber Monday, Nov. 29.

What's included in Bath & Body Works’ Black Friday 2021 sale?

