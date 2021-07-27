The Struggle Will Be So Real For These 3 Zodiac Signs Throughout August

August is here, the sun is shining, the pool is warm, and the sky is blue. What could go wrong? Well, as it turns out... a lot. When the weather is perfect and you’re constantly being inundated with “fun” and you’re still not having a good time, it can definitely make you feel even worse. The sun may be in vibrant, glowing, and gregarious Leo, but that doesn’t mean it’s going to make all your problems go away. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst month of August 2021, you may be feeling the summertime sadness.

Even though it’s Leo season, you might be riding the struggle bus as this month begins. On Aug. 2, the sun will oppose disciplinary Saturn, which could put a damper on the excitement. You may feel like unnecessary restrictions are popping up, curbing your desire to express yourself and get wild. However, finding a way to overcome these obstacles could strengthen you beyond belief.

Your relationships could feel equally as confusing by Aug. 9, when Venus — planet of love — forms an opposition with dizzy and disorienting Neptune. This could make it difficult to see your lover clearly and to establish trust in each other. If something seems too good to be true, there’s definitely a good chance that it is. Leave behind your need for clear answers and give yourself permission to play around (maybe even without all those strings attached).

The energy could crest with intensity by Aug. 18, when chatty Mercury and aggressive Mars join forces. This could make it even more difficult to restrain even your most chaotic impulses, increasing the possibility of you saying something you might regret. Use this energy to make your point, not damage your relationship.

If you were born under the influence of Taurus, Capricorn, or Virgo, here’s why August could be a harsh month:

Taurus: You May Embrace Some Deeply Personal Changes

You may feel the sting of discomfort this month, Taurus, but remember — it’s outside of your comfort zone where the magic really happens. Sometimes, you make the decision to take a step away from familiarity and embrace the unknown. Other times, the universe shoves you toward change before you’ve even had a moment to collect your thoughts. This month, the cosmos are encouraging you to make a move that may scare you, but also thrills you.

Capricorn: You May Finally Feel Ready To Let Go Of The Past

The process of transformation is a dark one, Capricorn. It requires you to sacrifice something you may not want to let go of, and yet you know saying goodbye would be better for you in the long run. This month, you might experience a breakup of sorts as you work on severing ties with something that’s been holding you back. It may seem dismal at first, but making peace with your past could be the most strengthening thing you could possibly do for your spirit.

Pisces: You’re Learning How To Take Better Care Of Yourself

It’s easy to forget to prioritize your needs, Pisces. It’s easier to eat junk food than a healthy, home-cooked meal. It’s easier to ignore your feelings by pouring your focus into work. This month, the cosmos are revealing the ways in which your coping mechanisms and habits aren’t serving your best interests. You deserve to feel rested, rejuvenated, and proud of your work. Spend time creating a plan to help you stay organized and committed to your wellness.