Every month, there’s another new moon to look forward to. This is your opportunity to simply let go; release the emotional baggage, the guilt, the stress, and anything that feels too heavy to carry. During this phase of the lunar cycle, the moon is hiding behind the cloak of night, gifting you with an energetic reset. This is when you get the opportunity to start fresh. However, not every new moon will be as powerful as the next, and if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will be affected by the August 2021 new moon in Leo the least, then you might not feel this cosmic event as intensely.

Regardless, the upcoming new moon on Aug. 8 at 9:49 a.m. ET packs a serious punch. After all, it takes place in dramatic, fiery, and larger-than-life Leo, encouraging you to set your inner flame on fire. A new moon in Leo is potent with creative energy, encouraging you fall in love with all the world’s wonders and step onto the center stage. Let the extravagance of Leo season give you the strength to overcome your need to be modest. Why not show off a bit?

This new moon’s intensity goes even beyond that, as it takes place in the midst of an intense T-square with conservative Saturn and rebellious Uranus, which definitely turns up the heat. Will you work to support tradition or fight for a revolution? Only time will tell.

If you’re a Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, or Pisces, you might not feel this new moon as profoundly, but that doesn’t mean you won’t feel it at all. Here’s what to expect:

Shutterstock

Gemini: You’re Activating The Power Of Your Voice

You love to talk, Gemini. You could talk about anything, especially things you know a lot about. On this new moon, you’re remembering just how incredibly powerful your voice truly is. You can use your voice to evoke change, speak your truth, and help others understand theirs. Allow this new moon to help you activate your intellect and share your brilliant ideas with the world.

Virgo: You’re Embracing Your Spiritual Healing

You’re letting go of so much on this new moon, Virgo. However, in order to let the dove fly away, you need to find the strength to open the cage. Sometimes, letting go means facing all of the feelings you’ve been avoiding. Sometimes, you don’t even want to let go, because it’s easier to live in the past. However, on this new moon, you’re being encouraged to stop feeding into the nostalgia, because the present is just as beautiful.

Sagittarius: You’re Opening Your Mind To New Ideas

When you take a step back, everything can look so different. On this new moon, you’re being encouraged to break away from stubborn perspectives and accept the idea that nothing is as it seems. Even though embracing the unknown can feel uncomfortable, it’s equally as exciting. After all, adventures don’t happen within a set of strict perimeters. They happen when you break the rules; when you veer off course.

Pisces: You’re Meditating On Your Health And Well-Being

You’re not invincible, Pisces. And you know what? That’s OK. This new moon is about acknowledging what your body needs in order to feel energized, rested, and nourished. If you neglect your needs, you’ll eventually find the tank running on low, causing you to potentially burnout. Prioritizing your well-being is a priority that should never be forsaken. Let this new moon help you remember its importance.