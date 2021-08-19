For These 4 Zodiac Signs, The Upcoming Blue Moon Will Be A Real Banger

Have you embraced the roaring flames of Leo season? Have you unleashed your inner lion from its cage? This season is about romance, creativity, and power, but more than anything, it’s about drama. And what could possibly be more dramatic than not one, but *two* full moons in one astrological season? That’s right, even though you experienced a full moon in Aquarius last month, another one is expected to crash through the cosmos on Aug. 22 at 8:01 a.m. ET, bringing this fixed fire sign’s season to a close with a flourish. While everyone will embrace the intensity of this lunation, it’s these zodiac signs who will be affected by the August 2021 full moon the most: Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius.

While the idea of two full moons in the same zodiac sign — aka an astrological or seasonal blue moon — can seem dizzying, this second one is bound to be even more beautiful than the last. After all, the first full moon in Aquarius was slammed against disciplinary and inhibiting Saturn, which made the energy feel more serious and solemn. However, this upcoming full moon in Aquarius (Sturgeon Moon) is a different story. Instead of joining forces with Saturn, it’s joining forces with jovial Jupiter, a planet that prefers to take things up a notch instead of follow the rules. Once Jupiter enters the house, it always raises the roof.

Aquarius is a zodiac sign that’s centered on community, humanity, and innovation. This full moon will inspire you to share your ideas with people who value them. It will encourage you to do something that makes the world a better place for everyone you share it with.

Here’s why fixed signs will feel this full moon the most:

Gaylan Floyd / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images

Taurus: You’re Rethinking The Direction Your Career Is Headed

Big things are headed your way, Taurus. This full moon is shaking things up in your career, encouraging you to start taking your professional dreams seriously. A major opportunity may be arriving that jumpstarts a new chapter at work. Projects are coming to an end while the next ones are just beginning. It may feel overwhelming at first, but you’ve got this. Embrace the fame, success, and achievements that are just around the corner.

Leo: Your Relationships May Be Reaching A Turning Point

Something major is happening in your relationships, Leo. You may be learning a lot about the people you spend your life with and the promises you’ve made to each other. Can you continue to keep these promises? Are you ready to make an even deeper and more significant promise to them? There may even be a new relationship that lands in your lap and takes you for a whirlwind. Either way, the people in your life are definitely interesting right now.

Scorpio: You’re Embracing A Very Personal And Heartfelt Shift

Your home life is being hit by this full moon, Scorpio. The emotional memories of your childhood may be weighing on you as you resolve conflicts with your family. You may even be realizing what needs to change in your living space so that you can feel more comfortable at home. This full moon could even signify that it’s time for a change that blossoms from deep within your heart, encouraging you to create a universe in which you feel safe.

Aquarius: You’re Digging Deep Into Who You’re Becoming

You’re learning so much about yourself on this full moon, Aquarius. You might even realize just how much you’ve changed from the person you used to be. Embrace these changes. Let them fill you up and motivate you to take on the world in your own unique way. The world may try to hold you back from your most potent and profound expression, but you’re far too powerful to let anyone or anything prevent you from being you.