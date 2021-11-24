Score 60% Off A Premium Plus Audible Membership This Black Friday

Fans of fiction, nonfiction, and podcasts can unwrap something special this Black Friday. Amazon has been introducing new Black Friday deals throughout November but has remained mum on if it’s having a sale for its audiobook platform Audible on Nov. 26. It’s unclear if there will be further deals introduced on the shopping holiday, but the service has released some great new member deals for Black Friday that you’ll want to take advantage of if you’ve never tried the service. As you’re checking other items off your list, you’ll want to check out these Audible Black Friday deals because they include deep discounts on new subscriptions and more.

Although physical books are great to have, an Audible membership is super convenient and can help you crush your reading goals even faster if you’re always on the go. Audible is an audiobook subscription service that puts thousands of books, podcasts, and short stories in the palm of your hand via its app. It’s not a part of Amazon Prime and requires a separate monthly or yearly subscription, which means if you don’t have it yet now’s a great time to buy.

You can take advantage of a few discounts if you’re a new listener, so be sure to check out these Audible Black Friday deals to save on the latest reads and audio content.

60% Off Audible Premium Plus

If you’re a new listener and sign up for Audible Plus by Dec. 31, 2021, you can get Audible Premium Plus for 60% for the first three months. For $5.95 a month, you’ll get access to the Premium catalog, one audiobook credit per month, and you’ll also score a $20 Audible credit to use toward audiobook titles. After three months, the price reverts to $14.95 per month, but you can cancel the membership anytime.

30-Day Audible Plus Free Trial

New customers of Audible Plus can score 30 days for free when they sign up for the free trial, a deal that isn’t specific to Black Friday but can be a great introduction to the service. After that, you can cancel any time, but if you decide to keep it, it’s $7.95 per month after your trial ends.

Audible Plus membership gives you access to Amazon’s Plus library of podcasts, books, originals, and more, but you don’t receive additional credit for a paid audiobook.

6 Months Of Free Audible Plus with American Express

American Express is offering its members a Black Friday offer that’s redeemable through Feb. 28, 2022. If you’re a new Audible user, you can score six months of Audible Plus for free, which is a savings of $47.70. You’ll pay $7.95 per month when the six months is up.

Get the deal from the offer page online or log into your AmEx account — you’ll find it on your perks page under your card benefits.

$5 Audiobook Titles For Premium Plus Members

If you sign up for Premium Plus in time to shop the app’s Black Friday sale on audiobooks, you can get top titles for $5, $6, or $7 each. The book titles in the sale are usually from $20 to $40 when you purchase them outright. The discounts on the titles are good through Nov. 30, so you’ll want to act quickly to load up on new listens.

Even if you decide to cancel your Audible membership down the line, whatever audiobooks you purchased with your credits are yours to keep forever. With such good Black Friday discounts for new Audible members, you’ll be able to check off your 2022 reading list in no time.