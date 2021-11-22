With Thanksgiving turkey and pumpkin pie on the horizon, so are Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The biggest shopping holidays of the year are also the best times to stock up on gifts, as well as much-needed items for yourself — and maybe some treat-yourself splurges, too. Holiday shopping is already very much underway for some folks, and one online destination that you can always count on to find basically everything you’re looking for without breaking the bank (or, frankly, getting up off your couch) is Amazon. From living room decor and kitchen gadgets to in-home and outdoor patio furniture, the Amazon Black Friday 2021 home good deals are certainly not to miss.

As always, everything on Amazon is available to shop from the comfort of your home. And not only is it a handy place to shop for this season’s top-rated tech, books, and clothing, but the online retailer also has a lot to offer in terms of home goods and decor items. Whether you're in the market for rugs to elevate a living space, big furniture items, lighting, or small additions to enhance any kitchen, Amazon has tons of deals and discounts from both top brands and small businesses.

On Nov. 15, Amazon announced that it would be hosting a 48-hour sale with "more deals than ever before" beginning on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 25. However, what exactly is going to be on sale hasn't been shared just yet, but we can assume it will span across all shopping categories and feature some really major price slashing. The best part is you don’t have to wait until then to get started on your discounted holiday shopping — Amazon is already listing its Early Black Friday Deals to jump on now, so head on over to the website or download the Amazon app to get access to the discounts. For more on Amazon’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday home goods deals, including all of the details you need to know about the sale and some of the best discounted items to look out for, keep reading.

When does Amazon’s Home Goods Black Friday 2021 sale start?

Amazon’s holiday season markdowns have already gotten underway — but the best is yet to come. You can access the retailer’s Early Black Friday Deals now, but more will drop beginning on Thursday, Nov. 25 and continue for 48 hours, so keep your computer or phone handy while you prep for and eat your Thanksgiving dinner.

How long does Amazon’s Home Goods Black Friday 2021 sale last?

The official Black Friday sale from Amazon will run until the end of the day on Black Friday, Nov. 26, but you can certainly anticipate more great deals and discounts coming your way from the online retailer as Cyber Monday rolls around on Nov. 29.

What's included in Amazon’s Home Goods Black Friday 2021 sale?

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.