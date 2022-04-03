This Week Will Be *Beyond* Frustrating, Especially For These 3 Zodiac Signs

When the sun is moving through Aries, it inspires you to press hard on the gas and forget about the brakes. It makes you want to win the game with every inch of your heart. It leaves you feeling breathless and exhilarated, because the season of the ram always has a way of pushing you to be your best. However, like every zodiac sign, Aries also has a dark side. And when something holds you back during Aries season, it can leave you feeling more frustrated and impatient than you’ve *ever* felt. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of April 4, 2022 — Taurus, Leo, and Aquarius — then you’re discovering just how resilient you are.

After all, the week is starting off on a rough note. On April 4, Mars — planet of drive — will run into Saturn — planet of restriction — at 22 degrees Aquarius, leaving you feeling frustrated, as though obstacles are arriving at every turn. Mars and Saturn are the most difficult and challenging planets in astrology, which speaks to the gravity of the situation. However, when a rock is put under pressure, it inevitably becomes a diamond. And as you remain strong and determined to reach your goals, you’ll discover how much brighter you’re capable of shining.

However, now’s not the time for quick fixes and short cuts. Instead of looking for an easy solution, embrace the fact that a long road lies ahead. Even though you’ll have your work cut out for you, don’t let doubt convince you that you can’t do something. Many will get discouraged by the amount of work that lies ahead and only a few will feel inspired by it. Believe in your ability to be one of those chosen few, because there’s no reason why you can’t be.

Here’s why these zodiac signs can turn a tough situation into a transformative opportunity:

Taurus: You May Feel Defeated And Ready To Give Up

You may feel a ton of pressure this week, especially in your career. As Mars joins forces with harsh Saturn, you may feel like your work isn’t gaining the traction that you’re hoping for. However, just because you aren’t seeing immediate results doesn’t mean your work isn’t meaningful. Stick to your grind during moments of doubt, because even the greatest legends encounter periods of strife. In fact, it’s when you keep pushing forward, no matter the resistance, that your achievements will soon become legendary.

Leo: You Might Feel Frustrated By The Stagnancy In Your Relationship

This week, you may feel like your creative juices are running on empty. You may even feel like your love life has lost some of the romantic flare that you’re always craving. After all Mars will join forces with serious Saturn this week, which could leave you feeling disconnected to your lighthearted self. Luckily, there’s nothing wrong with you for feeling off. While things may not feel as passionate as you might prefer, that doesn’t mean you aren’t desired. Pay attention to simple loving gestures that prove how much you’re appreciated.

Aquarius: You’re Feeling The Increasing Pressure On Your Shoulders

If you’re struggling to love yourself right now, it’s no wonder. Venus is moving through Aquarius, and this week, it’s joining forces with overly-critical Saturn. Chances are, the aspects of your personality that you deem problematic might stand out more than the parts of yourself that you feel proud of. Rest assured that you’re your own worst critic, because the standards you may be failing to measure up to are an unfair assessment of your journey. You’ve made *so* much progress, so honor how far you’ve come from where you started.