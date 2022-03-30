April Will Be A Blast From Start To Finish For These 3 Zodiac Signs

The month ahead will be marked by high highs and low lows, but April is all about embracing delayed gratification. Beginning with a powerful and motivating new moon in Aries on April 1, this month is pushing you to compete harder than ever. However, this new moon could bring up a few touchy subjects, revealing the way your ego may be standing in the way of your success. Don’t expect overnight improvements, because as Mars joins forces with Saturn in Aquarius on April 4, too much stagnancy could test your patience. Remember — great things take time, even if you’re one of the lucky zodiac signs who will have the worst month of April 2022.

Luckily, you won’t have to way too long for something beautiful. On April 12, Jupiter will join forces with Neptune in spiritual, compassionate, and artistic Pisces, steeping you into the vibrant world that exists in your imagination. This creative energy will not only sparkle at your fingertips, but radiate throughout your relationships. And as a full moon in Libra rises in the sky on April 16, it will help you release some of the darker emotions that have been holding you back from experiencing true harmony.

The sun enters Taurus on April 19 and this season is full of twists and turns. However, there’s plenty of magic to make it worth your while. On April 27, Venus will join forces with Jupiter and Neptune in Pisces, bringing you so much love, abundance, and joy. Embrace everything in life that leaves you feeling full, because your cup runneth over.

This month ends on quite a cliffhanger, because on April 30, a solar eclipse in Taurus will dawn in the sky, radiating change throughout the world. Make no mistake — you’re on the brink of something incredible; in fact, you may even have a date with destiny. Stay tuned for what comes next, because it could be groundbreaking.

Aries: You’re Gearing Up For An Incredibly Beautiful Solar Return

The month of April begins with the sun in Aries, fully immersing you in your own private dream world. During your solar return, you’re reconnecting with your spirituality, your creativity, and your sense of self. As you celebrate your strengths, you’re also learning how to honor your weaknesses, because being imperfect is also what makes you beautiful. Let the next few weeks center on your own evolution of the self, because you aren’t the same person you were last year. Now, you’re more “you” than you’ve ever been.

Taurus: You’re Embracing The Winds Of Change And Pioneering A Movement

As the month begins, the sun will be in your quiet and introspective 12th house, encouraging you to embrace healing as you prepare for the demands of Taurus season. Before you can truly embrace your solar return, you need to journey through your inner world and embrace the emotions you’ve been carrying. Allow yourself to feel whatever you need to feel before you let it all go. Embrace the love and clarity you’ve been searching for, because it’s all leading you toward so much growth.

Pisces: You’re Pouring Your Creative Juices Into Something Powerful

Pisces season may be long gone, but that doesn’t mean the party is over. In fact, this month, you might be in an even *better* place than you were before. As Jupiter and Neptune meet up in Pisces , it’s clear you’re loved and evident that you’re blessed. This month, you’re feeling excited to be who you are and ready to radiate the level of confidence that matches your true potential. The more you learn how to express yourself, the more others will understand how to love you. When you share your secrets, they stop being secrets and they start becoming the truth. Share your truth, even when it hurts.