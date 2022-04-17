Prepare for unexpected bursts of insight and genius undertakings that send you straight into the stratosphere. After all, your April 18, 2022 weekly horoscope is full of plot twists and tantalizing gossip. Shocking information may be divulged and the surprises could send you down a tailspin. However, they could also lead you to a brilliant idea that changes *everything*.

It all begins on April 18, when Mercury — planet of communication and logic — joins forces with innovative and unpredictable Uranus at 13 degrees Taurus. This will initiate game-changing conversations, making it the perfect time to present your wildest theories and shoot your shot. Your mind is channeling some powerful energy this week, so don’t discount your revolutionary instincts. However, that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t expect the unexpected, because nothing is as it seems right now.

You may feel a dark, yet motivating shift unfold as the sun in Aries squares off with Pluto — planet of creation and destruction — on April 18. An adversary may cross your path, forcing you to fight harder for your dreams than ever. This antagonistic energy may put your strength to the test, making it the perfect time to use the best cards you have in your deck. While you may be up against a challenge, it will activate your *deepest* source of power. However, don’t stoop so low that you no longer recognize yourself, because winning is nowhere near as important as respecting your integrity.

By April 19, you’ll begin a new chapter as the sun enters grounded, sensual, and pragmatic Taurus. Unlike impulsive and instinctual Aries, this fixed earth sign waits patiently before making a decision, weighing the pros and cons for as long as it needs to before forming an opinion. However, once Taurus has its heart set on something, nothing can change its mind. Let the solid gold commitment of Taurus guide you toward a goal that aligns with your spiritual purpose. And don’t forget to immerse yourself in the present moment every step of the way, because this Venus-ruled zodiac sign is intrinsically connected with the five human senses — sight, sound, touch, taste, and smell. Let these senses help you connect with the world you live in on a much deeper level.

Keep the tenacious and thick-skinned mentality of Taurus close, because on April 24, Mercury will square off with rigid and restrictive Saturn, inhibiting your self-expression. Although you may feel like something is holding you back, allow this cautious energy to remind you to think before you speak. After all, you can’t put Pandora back in the box once she’s been set free.,

Here’s what each you can expect this week, according to your sun and/or rising sign.

Aries

This week, you may notice everything that makes you unique. However, you might also feel alone where you stand, as though you don’t fit in. At times, you might feel like you’re just like everyone else, prompting you to soul search for what you were born to do. In the end, you’ll realize that comparing yourself to others in any way will never tell you the true beauty of who you are. Remember — everyone is the protagonist of their own story, so make yours a damn good story.

Taurus

You may feel a great deal of distance standing between you and the success you’re yearning for. However, instead of seeing yourself far beneath some arbitrary standard you’ve set for yourself, remember to see how far you’ve already come from where you were before. Admit it — you never dreamed you’d be able to get to where you are now. And yet here you are, proving yourself wrong. And chances are, you’ll prove yourself wrong again again and again.

Gemini

This week, you may be missing the forest for the trees. If you find yourself clinging onto your beliefs too tightly, remember to consider all the beautiful things that can happen once you loosen your grip. Remaining loyal to an outdated idea is just as risky as letting go of a philosophy that’s tried and true. Sometimes, you have to take a risk in order to make things more interesting. Or at least, prepare yourself to take a route you’ve never taken before.

Cancer

Lately, you’ve been facing your own mortality. You’ve been thinking more deeply about the fact that nothing lasts forever. And although the cycle of change is uncomfortable — OK, it’s downright terrifying — doesn’t mean that things can’t get more beautiful than they are now. However, sometimes things need to get worse before they can finally start to get better. You can choose to rip off the band-aid or you can extend the duration of the pain by taking forever to peel it off.

Leo

This week, you may experience some pushback in a relationship that might feel somewhat adversarial. Whether you’re in conflict with someone you normally get along with beautifully, or you’re butting heads with your nemesis, every interaction might feel like a power struggle. Remember — having a healthy relationship doesn’t mean agreeing all the time, but responding to the disagreement in a way that radiates mutual respect.

Virgo

You might feel like you have a *lot* on your plate this week. And no matter how hard you try to get back on that horse, you might feel like doing absolutely nothing instead. Procrastination is not something to punish yourself for, but something to examine more closely. What would you rather be doing, instead? And how can you include more of that thing in your daily life without neglecting your other responsibilities? Instead of hanging yourself out to dry, strive for balance.

Libra

This week, you may feel like your creative juices are running on empty. You might even feel like you’re having a harder time expressing yourself, and the more you try, the more you feel like giving up altogether. However, all this added pressure to the process is *not* helping. After all, the act of having fun is not supposed to feel like work. Stepping into the light is about shifting your perspective. Embrace the way the light feels instead of critiquing the way you look in it.

Scorpio

You may feel like the past is weighing on you this week, pulling you away from where you want to go. As you feel dragged back into patterns that feel comfortable and predictable, you may feel increasingly more frustrated. While you can’t control the cards you’ve been dealt, you can learn to play your hand in a way you haven’t tried yet. And remember — just because you’ve been taught one way to do something doesn’t mean it’s the only “right” way to do it.

Sagittarius

You may feel like you’re trying to see through a haze of brain fog this week. And the harder you try to get focused, the more confused you feel. And the more you try to explain yourself, the more your words are coming out all wrong. Be cautious of over-working your mind, because your intellect can crash just like a computer can when it’s swarming with too much data. If you don’t know all the answers, take a deep breath and focus on one question at a time.

Capricorn

This week, you may find that you’re not working with the stability that you’re used to. Instead of feeling confident in your savings, you may feel financially strapped. Instead of feeling grounded and anchored, you may feel like you’re walking on flimsy floorboards. Despite your frustrations, you’re also realizing how resilient you are; how resilient you’re capable of being when the going gets tough. It’s gonna take a lot more than a few inconveniences to knock you down.

Aquarius

You might feel the pressure to be perfect this week. You may feel hyper-focused on your flaws and incapable of seeing beyond the stains and the cracks. However, you can see what separates a diamond created in a lab can look a lot like a diamond from the wild, and it’s all found in the imperfections. This week, ask yourself whether you want to be a carbon copy of everyone else or something raw and irreplaceably imperfect. You already know the answer, don’t you?

Pisces

This week, you might feel distance growing between your outer self and your inner self. If you haven’t reserved time for spiritual reflection and some good old fashioned self, you might begin to feel weary, as though your soul feels neglected. And even though you may be running from your demons, you’re also realizing how liberating it feels to get to know them rather than pretend they don’t exist. This week, work on understanding every part of yourself; even the parts that feel unknowable.