Pumpkin isn’t the only flavor of the season.
This may be an unpopular opinion, but when I think of fall, pumpkin is not what comes to mind. While PSLs can certainly be a nice treat (and who doesn’t love a pumpkin loaf?), I firmly believe that apples should be the star of the season. After all, you can incorporate them into an even greater variety of recipes than pumpkins, especially cocktail recipes.
When I look for a cocktail to sip on with dinner, or make in a batch for friends, I want something crisp and refreshing with a hint of autumnal spice — not the thick weight of pumpkin made sweet as pie (literally).
Try any of these eight apple cocktail recipes and I’m sure you’ll be on my side of this fall flavor debate in just one sip.