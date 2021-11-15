Scrolling through TikTok, you’re always looking for easy recipes and ways to make cooking in the kitchen simpler. In fact, you’ve probably seen the viral Always Pan in a few videos on your FYP. The multi-purpose cookware truly can do it all as a frying pan, skillet, and sauce pan. With the Always Pan Black Friday 2021 sale now underway, you can finally gift yourself the pan you’ve been dreaming of for only $99.

That’s right, the trendy and super useful pan originally priced at $145 is now available for $99. That includes everything you’d normally get with the Always Pan, including the wooden spatula, modular lid, and steamer basket. There are also some great colors to choose from like the go-to Blue Salt, cute Spice, or trendy Sage green. The red Heat color is also super vibrant and perfect for the holiday season, but it really all depends on your kitchen color scheme and aesthetic. If you’re not sure what color to get your foodie bestie, the Char or Steam Always Pan colors are great choices that won’t clash with the rest of their cookware at home. Along with the Always Pan, you might also want to get your friends something else from the Our Place Black Friday sale.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Best Deals From Our Place’s Black Friday Sale

There are tons of products included in Our Place’s “biggest sale of the year.” If you’re looking for other essentials, you might want to order some new kitchen knives. The Everyday Chef’s Knife is available for $50 and the Serrated Slicing Knife is priced at $40, which are both $20 off their original prices. If you’re thinking about getting both, you might want to get the Knife Trio ($95). That comes with the Precise Paring Knife, which is on sale for $30. All together, the three knives are $50 off and available in four different colors to match your Always Pan. You could even snag the Walnut Cutting Board ($50) from Our Place for $45 off, or the three knives plus the cutting board in a bundle for $125 off. The board can be used for cutting and slicing, or as a serving tray for cheeses during your holiday parties.

Another great bundle on sale is the Home Cook Duo, which includes the Always Pan and the all-new Perfect Pot. That’s available for $100 off at only $210. These two items can really replace so many other pots and pans in your kitchen if you’re looking to live the minimalist life. You may already be aware of everything the Always Pan can do for you, but the Perfect Pot is just as helpful and can assist in anything from baking to boiling. Plus, the best part of all is that you can mix and match your color choices when ordering. This will save you the dilemma of deciding between two different shades you love. You can get them both!

If you’re planning to host a holiday dinner or two, you may want to stock up on Our Place kitchen items like plates, bowls, and cups. The colorful drinking glasses, side plates, and tiny bowls are both on sale for $10 off, while the main plates and side bowls are $15 off. For a picture-perfect and Insta-worthy tablescape, you might want to get the Dinner for 4 bundle that includes the Always Pan, plates, bowls, and glasses for just $190. That’s $100 off the original price of $290, and you can mix and match colors as well.

Whether you’re a home chef looking to treat yourself or you’re shopping for your BFF who loves to cook, you can’t go wrong with checking out Our Place’s Black Friday sale. If anything, this is the best time of the year to finally get your hands on the Always Pan and whip up a new TikTok recipe or viral dish.