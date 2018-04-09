Jetting off into the sky to someplace new is such a wonderful thing. You may joke around with your friends, saying you’re going to ditch your current lifestyle for one with more suitcases and less leg room. But you’d honestly love to switch things up and spend a majority of your time in the clouds. The places you see and the people you meet along the way always change how you see the world, in the most positive and inspiring ways possible. These airplane captions try to capture the feeling you get when you slide into a window seat, and finally say “yes” to your wanderlust.

In the past year or so, you haven’t been able to say “yes” to adventures nearly as much as you’d like to. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now says it’s safe for fully vaccinated people to travel domestically, which means you can jet-set to national parks, skyscraper-filled cities, and lush beaches that have piled up on your bucket list. Just be aware: You’ll still need to wear a mask on public transportation including trains, subways, and airplanes, as well as any local locations that require it once you touch down. You’ll be so thrilled to travel again that you likely won’t even notice it or think twice about putting it on to keep others around you safe.

Instead, you’ll be standing in security lines at the airport and waiting for your suitcase to arrive at baggage claim with a massive smile on your face. And when you get on the plane, you’ll be taking picture after picture of the view from your seat. For those pics, grab one of these airport captions or airplane quotes that’ll take your wanderlust (and feed) to new heights.

"Nothing about this trip will be plane." "Catch flights, not feelings." "Turned my love for travel into a lifestyle." "There's just nothing like seeing the world from the air." "Up in the clouds, on my way to unknown things." "Never have I ever checked a bag." "Team Carry-On." "Relationship status: In love with my passport and planes." "Good things come to those who book flights." "Happiness is getting the window seat." "I’ll fly anywhere with you." "Trippin' on skies, sippin' waterfalls." — Troye Sivan "Always take the scenic route." "Prepare for takeoff." "From one destination to the next." "I’ll take a one-way ticket, please." "Embrace the detours and delays." "I followed my heart and it led me to the airport." "On the runway again." "POV: You’re sitting next to me on the plane." "RIP to my legs, who didn’t have enough room." "Five minutes down, eight hours to go." "Here for the first-class amenities." "Levitating like Dua Lipa." "Wake me up when this flight ends." "Up and up and up." — Coldplay “Up&Up” "Things can only go up from here." "Pretending I’m on a private jet." "So much of who we are is where we have been." — William Langewiesche "A comfort zone is a beautiful place, but nothing ever grows there." "Do more things amongst the clouds." "Snacks? Check. Headphones? Check." "Tell me you love planes without telling me you love planes." "Life is either a daring adventure or nothing." — Helen Keller "Planes, trains, and my mains." "Stay close to besties who hold your hand at takeoff." "Now departing..." "I matched my pants to the clouds." "Airport ‘fit check." "Like my phone, I’m going on airplane mode."

The CDC recommends traveling only after you’re fully vaccinated and your vaccine has become fully effective. If you’re not fully vaccinated and must travel, check the CDC guidelines before you book. Check your destination’s vaccination and testing requirements before you depart.