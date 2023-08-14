Summer’s coming to a close, and you know what that means: It’s rush time. In 2021, sororities at the University of Alabama went viral — recruitment week GRWMS, coordinated sorority dances, and bid day reveals took over FYPs all over the world. Two years later, the #RushTok hashtag has over 1.4 billion views, while #BamaRush has 2.9 billion views. It’s a certified internet phenomenon, and it’s here to stay.

As one TikToker user put it, “Anyone else 30 years old on Rush Tok for some reason?” — and she wasn’t the only one who couldn’t look away. Rush stars like Kylan Darnell and Gracyn Edmonson have gained hundreds of thousands of followers, becoming major influencers as they started their college experience. The #RushTok craze even prompted HBO to release a documentary in May chronicling rush at Bama.

Ahead of Bid Day 2023, aka #RushTok Season 3, there are already several rising stars worth watching. TikToks of these young women’s rush bag hauls (where they keep essentials like makeup and snacks), move-in day vlogs, and dorm tours are going viral. Below, find the PNMs worth following so you can tag along on their Bama rush journeys and get your rush rosters ready.

Gillian Hallock Gillian Hallock is a freshman psychology major from Seattle, Washington. Already, she’s gained 32,000 followers for her #RushTok videos, with plenty of commenters pegging her as their favorite. “She’s my rush tiktoker,” one already decided. Hallock has gone viral several times over — and her most popular video, a Bama rush OOTD, has over 1.3 million views. TikTok: @gillian.hallock Instagram: @gillian.hallock

Allison Carlson Allison Carlson is heading to Bama from Broomfield, Colorado. The 18-year-old is a former Miss Colorado’s Teen who received the Presidential Scholarship at UA, which covers full tuition and board. Carlson has made it clear that she’s excited to start rushing — and already, she has 53,000 followers on TikTok ready to cheer her along. TikTok: @gillian.hallock Instagram: @gillian.hallock

Hannah Coleman Hannah Coleman is a freshman from Marietta, Georgia who went viral for detailing what’s in her rush bag. She’s majoring in psych at Bama and already has over 28,000 followers on TikTok. TikTok: @notsimonebiles Instagram: @hannahcnicole

Catie Mender Catie Mender, from Long Island, is another incoming freshman at Alabama who went viral for her rush bag haul (which has over 790,000 views). With 11,000 followers, Mender already has plenty of people invested in her rush journey. TikTok: @catiemender Instagram: @catiemender

Blair Morgan Blair Morgan, from the Fort Lauderdale, Florida area, is majoring in pre-med at Bama. She went viral on TikTok for her rush bag haul — she has two rush bags so she can coordinate them with her different ‘fits, BTW. TikTok: @blairz23 Instagram: @m1ss.blair

Katie Smith Katie Smith is coming to Alabama as a transfer student who previously ran track and field at North Dakota State University. Though she hasn’t gained too many followers yet (she’s at just over 9,000 now), her “what’s in my rush bag” video already has over 600,000 views. TikTok: @_katiesmith__0 Instagram: @_katiesmith__0