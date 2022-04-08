Captions For Your 16th Birthday And Sharing Your Sweet Sixteen Moments
When your Instagram is giving Sixteen Candles.
It’s your 16th birthday, and you’re ready to embrace all the milestone holiday has to offer. You only have two years left before your 18th birthday, meaning you’re that close to becoming an adult, but you’re also enjoying all the sweetness of your carefree teen years. There’s a reason that it’s called your Sweet 16, after all, and whether you’re celebrating by officially getting your driver’s license and taking your car for a drive, or you’re ringing in your big day with your friends and family, you’ll need some 16th birthday captions and quotes for sharing all your special memories on Instagram and TikTok.
Turning 16 has traditionally been a big deal in the U.S. because it’s symbolically when you cross over the threshhold into adulthood. While you’re technically not “legal” until you’re 18, you gain additional independence with a driver’s license and are able to hold certain jobs. Plus, the birthday doesn’t have any of the stresses of 18, like graduating from high school and preparing for the real world. When you’re 16, all you have to worry about is enjoying life in your late teens and embracing some of the additional responsibilities (and perks) that come with it. Naturally, you’ll want to ceebrate by taking some TikToks or Instagrams of your celebration, for which you’ll need some 16th birthday captions to bring in the likes. Luckily, there are plenty of 16th birthday quotes from musicians like Taylor Swift and Ellie Goulding, as well as 16th birthday captions you can take from the movie Sixteen Candles, that you can turn to for help. If you need some inspiration, these 16th birthday quotes will help make your captions so sweet.
- “Channeling my inner Sam Baker today.”
- “Sweet Sixteen.”
- “BRB, catch me taking a spin around town.”
- "You only turn 16 once, but I plan to be sweet forever."
- “Sweet 16, with a license to drive.”
- “Feeling sweet (16), might delete later.”
- “The best substitute for experience is being sixteen.”
- “Keys, please!”
- “16 Queen.”
- “Woke up like this.... sweet and sixteen, I mean.”
- “Can I wear your t-shirt and sleep on you while I dream of all the good times when we were sixteen?” — Ellie Goulding, “Sixteen”
- “Today I'm gonna ride away and feel the sun throughout my hair, finally free to be who I wanna be, who that is I don't really care.” — Hillary Duff, “Sweet Sixteen”
- “I was sixteen when suddenly I wasn't that little girl you used to see.” — Taylor Swift, “Mary’s Song (Oh My My My)”
- “So, today is my 16th birthday, but I’ll be taking gifts whenever.”
- “Blowing out 16 candles this year.”
- "Turn my (16th) birthday into a lifestyle." — Drake, “Pop Style”
- "Don't grow up, it's a trap."
- Would it be my 16th birthday without a sweet selfie?
- “We are too busy dancing to get knocked off our feet. Baby, we're the new romantics, the best people in life are free” — Taylor Swift, “New Romantics”
- “Tonight’s the night when we forget about the deadlines.” — Taylor Swift, “22”
- “This girl is on fire.” — Alicia Keys, “Girl On Fire”
- "I'm doing good, I'm on some new sh*t" - Taylor Swift, “The 1”
- “‘Happy birthday, Samantha. Make a wish.’ ‘It already came true.’” — Sixteen Candles
- “Couldn’t turn 16 without sharing my birthday aesthetic.”
- “POV: Me taking my car out. #16”