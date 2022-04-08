It’s your 16th birthday, and you’re ready to embrace all the milestone holiday has to offer. You only have two years left before your 18th birthday, meaning you’re that close to becoming an adult, but you’re also enjoying all the sweetness of your carefree teen years. There’s a reason that it’s called your Sweet 16, after all, and whether you’re celebrating by officially getting your driver’s license and taking your car for a drive, or you’re ringing in your big day with your friends and family, you’ll need some 16th birthday captions and quotes for sharing all your special memories on Instagram and TikTok.

Turning 16 has traditionally been a big deal in the U.S. because it’s symbolically when you cross over the threshhold into adulthood. While you’re technically not “legal” until you’re 18, you gain additional independence with a driver’s license and are able to hold certain jobs. Plus, the birthday doesn’t have any of the stresses of 18, like graduating from high school and preparing for the real world. When you’re 16, all you have to worry about is enjoying life in your late teens and embracing some of the additional responsibilities (and perks) that come with it. Naturally, you’ll want to ceebrate by taking some TikToks or Instagrams of your celebration, for which you’ll need some 16th birthday captions to bring in the likes. Luckily, there are plenty of 16th birthday quotes from musicians like Taylor Swift and Ellie Goulding, as well as 16th birthday captions you can take from the movie Sixteen Candles, that you can turn to for help. If you need some inspiration, these 16th birthday quotes will help make your captions so sweet.

Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision/Getty Images