The day you’ve been waiting for literally all your life has finally arrived — your 18th birthday. Not only are you now a legal adult, but chances are, you’re about to celebrate your level-up into adulthood with some of your best friends and family, and the photos you’re about to take are going to be more than Instagram-worthy. All you need to top it off is one of the best 18th birthday captions before you share your post.

Just imagine: you walk into your favorite restaurant with your bestie by your side, wearing the sparkly dress you’ve been dreaming of since you turned 17. Everyone’s there to celebrate you, which means there’s plenty of opportunities to snap some candlelit #aesthetic photos of some of your favorite people in the world. Now that you’re a legal adult, you should probably start keeping track of your best memories, and the best way to do that is to honor the occasion by sharing some photo dumps along with 18th birthday quotes that are all about growing up.

Even if you aren’t planning to throw a flashy party, there are still some fun moments that come with turning 18. You could post a selfie with a caption about finally getting to vote, or take a photo of you and some friends buying your first lottery ticket (#winning). Honestly, the options are endless. It’s just important that you capture all the memories.

Your 18th birthday only comes once, so you want to do your memories justice by posting them with sweet and sentimental 18th birthday captions for Instagram. It’ll be so fun looking back on the good times you had, and it’s only just beginning.

Shutterstock