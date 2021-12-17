35 Captions For Your 18th Birthday To Celebrate Growing Up
The day you’ve been waiting for literally all your life has finally arrived — your 18th birthday. Not only are you now a legal adult, but chances are, you’re about to celebrate your level-up into adulthood with some of your best friends and family, and the photos you’re about to take are going to be more than Instagram-worthy. All you need to top it off is one of the best 18th birthday captions before you share your post.
Just imagine: you walk into your favorite restaurant with your bestie by your side, wearing the sparkly dress you’ve been dreaming of since you turned 17. Everyone’s there to celebrate you, which means there’s plenty of opportunities to snap some candlelit #aesthetic photos of some of your favorite people in the world. Now that you’re a legal adult, you should probably start keeping track of your best memories, and the best way to do that is to honor the occasion by sharing some photo dumps along with 18th birthday quotes that are all about growing up.
Even if you aren’t planning to throw a flashy party, there are still some fun moments that come with turning 18. You could post a selfie with a caption about finally getting to vote, or take a photo of you and some friends buying your first lottery ticket (#winning). Honestly, the options are endless. It’s just important that you capture all the memories.
Your 18th birthday only comes once, so you want to do your memories justice by posting them with sweet and sentimental 18th birthday captions for Instagram. It’ll be so fun looking back on the good times you had, and it’s only just beginning.
- “Cheers to 18 years.”
- “Adultish.”
- “Guess who’s a legal adult?”
- “From now on I can have ice cream for dinner anytime I want to.”
- “On this day, a queen/king was born.”
- “We age not in years, but by stories.”
- “Old enough to know better, but still young enough to try it.”
- “So long dancing queen 17; hello to bigger dreams and 18.”
- “Both an adult and a teenager.”
- “Shout out to being a full adult!”
- “Bringing bigger dreams to 18.”
- “Now an adult—watch out.”
- “Surround yourself with people who are more excited for your birthday than you are.”
- “18, baby!”
- “Rocking this birthday crown.”
- “Apparently I’m an adult now. #18”
- “Say hello to the world’s newest legal adult.”
- “And so begins Chapter 18.”
- “Here for the cake.”
- “Staying 18 until further notice.”
- “Finally got to Level 18.”
- “Established [birth year]”
- “Be good to me, 18.”
- “Another year, another candle on the cake.”
- “Made it to 18! I’m just as surprised as you are.”
- “Serving cake and serving looks.”
- “Make a wish #18.”
- “Let’s see what 18 is all about.”
- “Got that birthday glow, tho.”
- “Wouldn’t want to turn 18 without anyone else by my side.”
- “Here’s to good friends, good vibes, and another 18 years.”
- “Another year older, but wiser? Not sure about that part.
- “Don’t grow up. It’s a trap.”
- “Life is a journey and it’s only just begun.”
- “Now entering: Adult Mode.”