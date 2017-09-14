It's that time of year when you either indulge in the incredibly spooky or downright spunky. If you're not going solo to Halloween parties this year, you know that you and bae have to take some mandatory pictures of your outfits. Picking out Instagram captions for your Halloween costumes carries the same importance of every other "holiday" we've deemed worthy of celebration on social media.

Of course, the picture has to be just right before you go on posting anything, but the magic happens in the caption. Even if you didn't necessarily coordinate costumes, the fact that you and bae are dolled up is worth a creatively captioned Instagram picture. There are plenty of different avenues you could go down. Focus on the relationship and make it cute, or focus on creepy qualities of Halloween and toy with the dark side of love.

There are no restraints when it comes to Halloween, which is why people indulge in it so much. For one day, you can be anything you want to be, no matter how disturbing or unusual. Take that same mentality and apply it to your Instagram game. We all know that if anything cool or interesting has happened in your life, it didn't really happen if it's not documented on some social platform, right? I mean, everyone already knows you and bae are picture-perfect, but send them over the edge with a few home-run words to seal the deal. If you're still in a rut on which way to go, see if any of these captions are worth haunting your Instagram page:

Volodymyr Tverdokhlib

1. "Clothes make a statement. Costumes tell a story." — Mason Cooley

2. "Where there is no imagination there is no horror." — Arthur Conan Doyle

3. "There is magic in the night when pumpkins glow by moonlight."

4. "Every day is Halloween, isn't it? For some of us." — Tim Burton

5. "When witches go riding, and black cats are seen, the moon laughs and whispers, 'tis near Halloween."

6. "Eat, drink, and be scary."

7. "You are my treat for Halloween, so you don't need to trick me."

8. "Walking with a friend in the dark is better than walking alone in the light." — Helen Keller

9. "Weather forecast for tonight: dark." — George Carlin

10. "There's a dark side to everything." — Prince

11. "I always liked strange characters." — Tim Burton

12. "I've always been drawn to spooky things, to the unusual, to things that are dark but in a friendly way." — Jane Goldman

13. "She was an angel craving chaos, he was a demon seeking peace." — Forever the Sickest Kids

14. “Horror waits in the shadows, even when you are closing your eyes.” — Melissa D. Ellis

15. “We fear most what we don't understand.” — J.E. Mayer

16. “I want to be your last thought at night, and your first taste at dawn.” — Nenia Campbell

17. "I don't just want your heart. I want your flesh, your skin and blood, your voice, your thoughts, your pulse, and most of all your fingerprints everywhere." — Isobel Thrilling

18. "I never met a pumpkin I didn't like."

19. "True love is like ghosts, which everyone talks about but few have seen."

20. "If you are reading this then you are blissfully unaware of what's creeping up behind you."

21. "There are nights when the wolves are silent and only the moon howls." — George Carlin

22. "So bright the flames burned in our hearts that we found each other in the dark." — Dallas Green

23. "We are all searching for someone whose demons play well with ours."

24. "To the moon and back, remember?"

25. "I saw magic in his eyes. Dirty, dark, beautiful magic." — Nicole Lyons