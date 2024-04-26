We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Every now and again, a truly unique dress hits the fashion market and celebs flock to it the way Swifties flock to Easter eggs. A few years ago there was the revival of the 1995 Versace fluted midi dress with a center-point in the neckline that was all over the red carpet, then came the free-the-nipple era where celebs were wearing see-through pieces in every magazine spread and red carpet. Now, starlets can’t get enough of the viral Tory Burch hoop mini dress from the designer’s SS2024 line.
When you check out the dress, it’s easy to see why. It’s effortlessly chic and, according the designer herself, incredibly lightweight and easy to move around in. Earlier this year, Burch told The Hollywood Reporter, “I was interested in making a dress sculptural but also freeing at the same time. If you feel that dress, it’s light as a feather. The fabric is so incredibly weightless.”
Since then, celebs like Hailey Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Camila Morone, and Selena Gomez have all been spotting wearing the gorgeous number. Although it takes a while for dupes to trickle down into the mainstream fashion market, there are a few similar styles that feature the same draped neckline and fitted look that you can shop right now.