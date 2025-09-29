Taylor Swift is the queen of Easter eggs and leaving clues behind for her fans to figure out. She once told Entertainment Weekly she especially loves to do this with her fashion choices. She said: “Easter eggs can be left on clothing or jewelry. This is one of my favorite ways to do this because you wear something that foreshadows something else, and people don’t usually find out this one immediately, but they know you’re probably sending a message.”

Prior to announcing her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, Swift started wearing more orange, purple, and green shades, which has now been revealed to be the color palette associated with her 12th record. She has also been incorporating more tights into her wardrobe, which is something showgirls love as well. Tracking her style, I’ve noticed that Swift has a few go-to tights that she often wears on stage and out with short skirts and dresses.

Now that it’s finally fall, it’s once again the season for layering and wearing tights with cute boots and plaid bottoms. Inspired by my favorite pop star’s style selections, I tried three of Swift’s favorite brands of tights to see which ones are worth adding to your wardrobe this season — or, should I say, era.

Fast Facts:

Price: $12-$49

Who this is best for: Swifties wanting to copy Swift’s go-to style or fashionistas looking for something to pair with their “tight little skirt” this fall.

What I like: These tights are durable and down for any adventure.

What I don’t like: Not all waistbands are created equal.

My rating: 5/5 — I can see why Swift is such a fan of tights.

Capezio’s Collection Is For IRL Showgirls

First impressions: I grew up dancing and was on my high school’s competition team, so I’m very familiar with the Capezio brand. When I first opened my package with the tights inside, it took me back to recitals and dress rehearsals — which was super nostalgic.

These aren’t typically the tights you think of for your day-to-day life since they’re made for dancers and the stage. In fact, Swift wore the Ultra Shimmery Footed Tight along with the Professional Fishnet Seamless Tight on the Eras Tour underneath her bodysuits and dresses to keep her legs looking extra gorgeous under the harsh stadium lights. However, since they are made for performances where you might be rolling on the ground and doing leaps, they are super durable as well.

The Results: I was gifted not only the two tights Swift wore on the Eras Tour, but the All-Over Rhinestone Tight and the Professional Glitter Tight. Overall, I noticed that these are more statement pieces that draw attention rather than to just pull a look together. That’s not a bad thing. In fact, I loved how shiny my legs looked in the Ultra Shimmery Footed Tight, and I will be using the Professional Glitter Tight all fall long because they’re cute and so comfy.

Are Capezio Tights Worth It? Some of Capezio’s tights are more for the stage, so I wouldn’t recommend them for everyday life unless you are a professional showgirl. However, Capezio’s tights are so soft and durable that the more subtle ones are worth adding to your wardrobe. You can also find a large variety of shades, which is super inclusive. Some of the styles run a bit more expensive, but the quality is worth the price tag. My favorite pair were the black glitter tights, which I got a ton of compliments on.

Sheertex’s Tights Belong On Your Wi$h Li$t

First impressions: When it gets chilly, Swift has been spotted wearing Sheertex’s rip-resistant tights at Kansas City Chiefs games and out to dinner while in New York City. I decided to follow in her Christian Louboutin footsteps by getting the brand’s classic sheer tights and diamond-patterned tights. The first thing I noticed was the high waistband. As tall girlies, Swift and I love a high-waist moment, and there’s nothing worse than wearing hosiery that start to roll down throughout the day.

I really appreciate the extra coverage, so I don’t have to keep pulling things up. I also really love how you can keep it classic with black sheer stockings or stand out with a simple pattern.

The Results: Since these are supposed to be rip-resistant, I wore my Sheertex tights as often as possible to see if they snagged on anything — which they didn’t. The quality has even stood the test of time after a few washes in the laundry.

The best part about these nylons is that I wore them to a press junket for the film Warfare and got compliments from Will Poulter and Charles Melton. Of course, what they loved were my Dr. Martens Mary Janes, but my shoes paired so nicely with the tights that they pulled the whole ’fit together.

Are Sheertex Tights Worth It? The Sheertex tights were my favorite of the three brands, and I wear them most often. However, they are pricier than the rest. I don’t know if you need to be spending close to $50 on a pair of stockings when you can get something just as good for less than $20, but these are strong, truly rip-resistant, and so comfortable. The only downside is that Swift’s diamond-patterned tights are currently out of stock, so you won’t be able to find her exact pair right now. There are other options like a plaid pair and fishnet style, if you want something different.

Calzedonia’s Tights Are Bold

First Impressions: Swift often goes for subtle or black hosiery, but now that she’s in her orange Showgirl era and has been wearing more red for the Kansas City Chiefs, she’s been opting to wear Calzedonia’s more colorful options. She was spotted wearing the dark red 50 Denier Tights at the AFC Championship Game in January 2025, and has also been seen sporting the black Sheer 40 Denier Tights while out in NYC with Gracie Abrams.

I was gifted a few pairs of Calzedonia legwear, but unfortunately, I received the wrong size. I was worried at first that I wouldn’t be able to wear them, but, luckily, these are really stretchy and durable enough to fit beyond the recommended size. I also got both the dark red and red lacquer shades, which are vibrant AF. The dark red is a little more subtle for the fall, whereas the red lacquer is more of a Chiefs color.

The Results: If you get one of the colorful pairs, these are statement tights. They’re great for channeling the bright colors of the Showgirl era, but they do draw some attention to your legs. I also noticed that these tights were so soft that I couldn’t stop touching them. They were pretty durable for being a smaller size than I typically wear, but the waistband isn’t as sturdy as the other two brands and rolled down quite a bit.

Are Calzedonia Tights Worth It? These are the most budget-friendly tights that Swift has worn and probably the most fun. I wish the waistband were a bit longer to provide more coverage, but that was really the only downside. Since I’m not going to football games as often as Swift, I don’t know how much use I’ll get out of the red pairs, but there are some everyday shades I would try (in my actual size), like white, brown, or even gray.

About Me:

As Elite Daily’s experiences writer, it is my job to try everything our readers are into at the moment. I’m also an OG Swiftie, who is down to enter whatever era Swift is currently embracing by trying her favorite beverages, recipes, and fashion choices. My go-to style on the day-to-day tends to be more chill and relaxed, but I’m also a showgirl at heart who is willing to dress up when the occasion calls.