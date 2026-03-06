Getting Ready With Julia Mervis Before Stella McCartney’s PFW Show

It’s the Year of the Horse, and Paris Fashion Week is celebrating accordingly.On March 4, guests — including New York-based content creator Julia Mervis — gathered at the Société Equestrienne de Paris for some fall fashion and “equine therapy” at Stella McCartney’s show.

Mervis is best known for her humor, lifestyle content, viral “Moment of the Day” series on TikTok — oh, and being one of Jake Shane’s longtime besties. Across TikTok and Instagram, the content creator has nearly 300,000 followers, who tune in for her OOTDs, weekly burrito tastings, and adventures. Her latest saga? Turning a weekend trip into a two-and-a-half week vacay after New York’s late February blizzard kept her from flying home.

As part of that odyssey, Mervis ventured to Paris to see Stella McCartney’s Fall 2026 ready-to-wear collection. For the show, she was dressed head-to-toe by the brand in a structured oversized gray blazer, paneled jeans, gray pumps, and a metallic purse with chain detailing.

But before she went off to the (horse) races, Mervis gave Elite Daily a behind-the-scenes look at her pre-show GRWM routine, from her impromptu haircut to her go-to gua sha.

A Pre-Show Fitting

Courtesy of Julia Mervis

Me at my fitting!!!! Trying on clothes is my favorite sport.

Last-Minute Haircut

Courtesy of Julia Mervis

I had to make a manic change to my appearance so the day started off with a haircut at David Mallett.

Skin Prep

Courtesy of Julia Mervis

Gua sha and eye patches before I started my makeup. I don’t know if this helps, but I do it anyways.

It’s All In The Details

Courtesy of Julia Mervis

OUTFIT DEETS!!!! These shoes were my “Moment of the Day.”

Paris In The Sun

Courtesy of Julia Mervis

Admiring Paris, but with an oversized blazer and structured shoulder.

En Route

Courtesy of Julia Mervis

On my way!!! With the coolest invitation.

Horsin’ Around

Courtesy of Julia Mervis

Being a horse girl for the day, but mostly because of the all of the stirrup pants on the runway.

One Last ‘Fit Check

Courtesy of Julia Mervis

Sorry but this outfit looks good everywhere. And it’s time to head in!!! PINCH ME!!!