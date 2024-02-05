Although the Grammys are basically like the Oscars of the music industry, it’s still known as a red carpet event where stars can get a little inventive with their looks.

This year, fashion risk takers took it up a notch, despite what originally seemed like the mass majority going the Old Hollywood glamour route. While stars like Olivia Rodrigo, Alix Earle, and Paris Jackson kept their looks simple, celebs like Miley Cyrus, Doja Cat, and Danity Kane’s Dawn Richard chose to stand out — and fashion lovers couldn’t be more grateful.

Below, you’ll find some of the most standout over-the-top looks at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

Miley Cyrus Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images While the “nearly naked” look has been trending for a while on the red carpet (including at this year’s Golden Globes), Miley Cyrus — who won her first-ever Grammy at the Sunday event — took the look to new heights with her paperclip and chain mail dress designed by Maison Margiela. The look was custom made for the singer, who rocked ‘70s-style swooping Farrah Fawcett hair. Her skin was prepped using Cetaphil for a hydrated glow as her mega-sculpted cheek bones and pouty nude lips made the look even more dramatic.

Doja Cat Lester Cohen/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The backwards cap! The sky-high ruby slipper-esque heels! The naked dress! The arched brows! This look couldn’t get any more dramatic if it tried. And yep, there’s a bit of “free the nipple” action here too in this dress by Dilara Findikoglu. This year, Doja Cat is nominated for two awards: Best Rap Song for "Attention" and Best Pop Solo Performance for "Paint the Town Red,” butshe’s already a winner with this ~lewk~.

Caroline Polachek CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images Polachek is nominated in the Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical category for her album Desire, I Want to Turn Into You. To celebrate, she rocked a totally out there-look by Olivier Theyskens from the 1998 archives. Twin Peaks AF.

Coi Leray Johnny Nunez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Coi Leray celebrated her first Grammy nomination by taking the no-pants trend to new heights. She basically just rocked a bodysuit by Saint Laurent and called it a whole outfit, which is a stray from the traditional no-pants look that feature hot pant shorts. Leray, who was nominated for Best Pop Rap Performance, appeared to be carrying a fuzzy green jacket for a pop of color on the carpet.

Alessandra Ambrosio Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images Model Alessandra Ambrosio turned the latex dress trend into a full-on gown moment. The draping train of the dress is what really makes it stand out from the traditional, above-the-knee bodycon styles you may be used to. She kept the dress the focal point by forgoing a necklace, and choosing just rings and drop earrings to accessorize with.

Dawn Richard Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images It’s giving tree and Dawn Richard is officially in the shade. The dress is a Khosrov couture moment and definitely stood out against the Old Hollywood style most artists walked the carpet in. The minimal jewelry definitely worked here since the dress really needs no introduction.

Paty Cantú CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images Mexican pop singer Paty Cantú stood out on the red carpet in this look. She appeared to be wearing a full length mesh, see-through dress with hot pants underneath. The look is tied together with a metallic pink corset-style top with dramatic bubble sleeves.