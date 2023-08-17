One thing to know about model and High Low podcast host Emily Ratajkowski is that she loves a good bikini — especially a thong bikini. Whether she’s caught by paparazzi on a luxurious vacay or modeling for her swimwear brand Inamorata, you can always count on her to be rocking a variety of cute suits you can wear at the beach or by the pool, usually with very minimal coverage. Hey, when you’ve got it, flaunt it, and EmRata has definitely got it — her many thongkini Instagrams have proved it time and time again.

As seen on Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Hailey Bieber, the most popular swimwear trend of this summer season is the thongkini. Say goodbye to full coverage, hipster, or cheeky cuts, because celebs are fully baring the booty in thong bikini bottoms and everyone is living for the sultry vibes. This swimwear trend might seem new to some, but EmRata has been wearing the style for years now, making her the unofficial queen of this particular style of micro bikini. As the supreme leader of tiny bathing suit bottoms, Ratajkowski, of course, has tons of pics that make peak summer fashion inspo. This year alone she’s shown the tiny piece of fabric a lot of love and given fans ideas for patterns and styles. If you've thought of it, chances are she's worn it. Below, you’ll find all the 2023 EmRata thongkini photos she's posted (so far).

EmRata In A Pink Multicolored Thongkini

Ratajkowski started off the new year in this pink multicolored bikini set while on a tropical vacation, giving everyone major FOMO amid the cold temps.

EmRata In A Maroon Thong Bikini Set

While posing in front of an orange sunset in ripped light-wash jeans, EmRata stunned in a maroon triangle bikini top and matching thong bottoms.

EmRata In Mixed Prints

Ratajkowski showed that she’s not afraid to mix prints while modeling her own Inamorata swimwear. The entrepreneur wore a red patterned cropped top paired with blue leopard print string bikini bottoms.

EmRata In A Floral ThongKini

Giving just a sneak peek of her bikini look, Ratajkowski wore a green floral thong bikini bottom under pink striped knit shorts and a gray tee.

EmRata In Brazil

In a pic with Mirror Palais founder Marcelo Gaia, EmRata announced the May 2023 release of Inamorata’s collab with the brand. She wore a multicolored bikini featuring the blue, green, and yellow colors of the Brazilian flag.

EmRata In An Elevated Black ‘Kini

Promoting the Inamorata X Mirror Palais launch, Ratajkowski modeled a black bikini set featuring silver charms on the top and bottom strings, taking classic to classique.