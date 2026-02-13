Only half of the episodes of Bridgerton Season 4 have been released, yet there are so many fan theories swirling across the internet. And the fashion is largely the reason.

For instance, after teasers for the last four episodes showed some of the characters in mourning attire, many have theorized that someone will die when Part 2 comes out on Feb. 26. John Stirling? King George? Marina Thompson? There’s evidence to back all of the speculation.

Another viral theory involves Eloise, who’s confirmed to be the lead of Season 5 or 6 (with Francesca as the lead of the other). Since Season 3, fans have believed that her clothes have included Easter eggs for her future relationship with botanist Phillip Crane, her love interest in Julia Quinn’s To Sir Phillip, With Love novel.

In one particular Season 3 scene, Eloise wore a green dress (Phillip’s fave color) with what appeared to be geranium (the flower he sends Eloise) detailing. At the time, the Bridgerton costume team shut down the rumor, telling People, “the intention wasn't there.” It was merely a coincidence.

Fast forward to Season 4, and fans caught Eloise in yet another plant-inspired ‘fit: a dress that resembles tree bark. Once is a coincidence — but two times? That’s clearly a shout-out to Eloise’s plant scientist love interest... right?

Netflix

According to the Bridgerton costume department, there’s no merit to this theory either. “That tree bark is an oak tree, and that's his favorite tree,” costume designer John Glaser jokes to Elite Daily, before adding, “No, seriously. Absolutely not. Unfortunately, we can't take any credit for that.”

George Sayer, assistant designer for womenswear, says, “Sometimes we like to adopt fan theories to make ourselves look more clever than we are.” Dougie Hawkes, associate costume designer, echoes her colleagues’ remarks, calling the look a “subliminal nod.” What fans have considered Easter eggs are simply “intuitive” after spending years developing wardrobes for the characters.

“It's like if you have a best friend, you know what to buy them for their birthday,” says Glaser. “We don't really think about it.”

So, there you have it, folks — another fan theory, debunked.