Zach Georgiou is revealing why he seemed noticeably silent during the Love Island USA Season 8 reunion, despite having a few major controversies that needed addressing. While the Aug. 31 TV special dove deep into most of the cast drama, the spotlight was never meaningfully shifted to Zach, who had received so much backlash from viewers that winner Trinity Tatum issued a statement asking fans to cool it with the “hate and ignorant comments” about him. According to Zach, he did speak on the situations that caused this firestorm around him — but his statements were edited out of the reunion.

The Season 8 finalist shared what was excluded from the reunion in a lengthy TikTok posted on Sept. 4. "I've seen a lot of things about how I was quiet, I didn't speak. Simple answer is: they cut a majority of the stuff I spoke about, which I have no idea why,” Zach said, side-eyeing the only conversation he had that wasn’t cut from the special. “The one bit they kept was me talking about mine and Bryce [Dettloff]'s friendship, which of course they leave that bit in, adding to the narrative that all I talk about is Bryce.”

Specifically, Zach claimed he publicly apologized to Trinity after a montage was shown in which Zach questioned whether she had a real relationship with Bryce. “Andy [Cohen] asked me was I trying to break them up, and they showed a compilation of clips of me talking about their connection. And the simple answer is, I said, 'Not at all. In that moment, my friends came to me for some advice. I gave him the best advice that I thought was at the time.' And look, I was wrong,” Zach said.

“I said this at the reunion; I held my hands up and apologized,” he continued. “In there, we were real people trying to navigate these connections, and I just gave my friend some advice that I thought was correct at the time. Bryce and Trinity even stated they had some doubts around that time as well, so I don't know why people are holding onto the fact that I just voiced it to my friend. Like I said, in there, once Trinity and me had that conversation about how much she does like him, it never got brought up again. And after that, me, Kayda [Bosse], Bryce, Trinity, we were like a little friendship group in there, we did loads of stuff together, we moved on from it. But obviously, the outside world didn't move on, and they just thought I was trying to break them up, which wasn't the case — I literally love them both, we're all f*cking friends.”

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Zach went on to tackle his other major scandal, which involved him insinuating that he had the option to bring his Casa Amor connection Alannah Keyser back to the villa, when she had actually been removed from Love Island before that decision could be made. The discrepency led Zach’s partner Kayda and viewers to second-guess his motives in hiding a key update; but Zach claimed he was just trying to talk around a topic that he was told not to speak about.

“As for the comment where I said, 'If I wanted to, I would have brought her back.' Simple answer: I got told I couldn't speak about Alannah, and in my head, I was just going along with the narrative that she was never kicked out of Casa, and that's why I said it,” Zach explained. “In hindsight, I definitely shouldn't have said it; I hold my hands up. It wasn't like I was trying to lie to Kayda. I was just trying to convey that regardless of whatever happened in Casa, I was always going to come back to Kayda. And that's irrelevant to what happened with that situation in Casa. And that's all I'm going to speak about about that.”

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Zach concluded his video by stating, “This is the last I’m going to speak on all this stuff.” “I've just realized no matter what me and Kayda do, we're always going to be under scrutiny. In the villa, outside the villa, we're never going to please you guys,” Zach said. “To be honest with you, I'm just done with it. I don't care what you guys think anymore. We're going to do our thing.”