It’s starting to become a pretty standard occurrence in the Love Island USA villa for certain contestants to vanish with barely any explanation. The latest islander to be removed from the show is Season 8’s Alannah Keyser. In the June 25 episode, the Casa Amor bombshell quietly exited the experience — and although narrator Iain Stirling didn’t reveal why Alannah was ousted, fans online are well aware of the controversy surrounding her.

Alannah entered Casa Amor in Episode 15 of Love Island USA Season 8 as one of the six single women to seduce the male cast during the show’s most iconic twist. However, right after the film student strutted in dressed as an angel, a video of her saying a racial slur while singing along to a song resurfaced online and went viral. Screenshots alleging that she also used the same slur in past Instagram comments and Snapchat messages also made the rounds.

Given how the show has handled similar scandals in the past, most fans were not surprised when in Episode 20, narrator Iain briefly mentioned that Alannah had left the show before quickly moving on to other matters.

Alannah’s departure marks the second time a Season 8 islander has been kicked off due to resurfaced racial slur videos, and the fourth time it’s happened in recent years. Right before Season 8 began, the series sidelined already-announced islander Vasana Montgomery for a similar reason. And back in Season 7, both Cierra Ortega and Yulissa Escobar were removed from the villa after social media users posted clips and screenshots of their past racist language.

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While Vasana and Yulissa were ousted before they could form any meaningful connections, Alannah’s situation is more similar to Cierra’s, as her departure may actually impact important relationship dynamics among the cast. In Season 7, Cierra was paired with fan-favorite Nic Vansteenberghe when she was suddenly pulled from the show, which caused Nic to finally explore a relationship with Olandria Carthen.

In Alannah’s case, she had already made a connection with Zach Georgiou before she was pulled from Casa Amor, with photos of her and Zach sharing an intimate kiss causing Zach’s other connection Kayda Bosse to rethink their relationship. Shortly after Alannah’s departure, Zach voiced his worry that Kayda would partner up with someone else over the pic, which would leave him single and vulnerable now that Alannah is no longer on the show.

Alannah has yet to address the situation publicly.