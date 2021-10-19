Netflix Is Making A To All The Boys Spinoff Series Starring Kitty

When the original adaptation of author Jenny Han’s To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before arrived on Netflix in the summer of 2018, an instant rom-com hit launched a trilogy of movies for the streaming service. But now that the To All The Boys saga is over, Netflix had to get a little creative to continue its corner of the Han-iverse. That’s why the next project isn’t an adaptation of a Han book, but rather a new story spun off of the To All The Boys franchise: a series called XO, Kitty, which will give the youngest Covey sister and franchise fan-favorite a story of her own.

Part of what made Lara Jean Covey’s story so realistic for fans in the To All The Boys films was her relationship with her family, especially her sisters. While the driver of the plot might have been Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky’s relationship ups and downs, it was her older sister Margot and her little sister Kitty who kept her grounded. With Lara Jean now off to college and Kitty coming of age, it’s natural that the story would focus on Kitty Song Covey and her budding matchmaking service. (Poor Margot! Maybe she can have a series next.)

Let’s run down everything we know about the new series so far.

XO, Kitty Announcement

On Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, Netflix put out a tweet announcing a new spinoff of the To All The Boys franchise was on the way. The new title will star Lara Jean Covey’s little sister, Kitty. Like the To All The Boys films, the new installment will be executive produced by author Jenny Han.

But there are also a few changes. For one thing, XO Kitty won’t be a film, but rather a 10-episode half-hour series. Secondly, Han will be the co-showrunner of this project instead of watching from the sidelines as a revolving cast of directors and writers adapted her story. Han will team up with showrunner Sascha Rothchild (GLOW) to take on the new series and has co-written the pilot with longtime collaborator Siobhan Vivian.

XO, Kitty Cast

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A story about Kitty Song Covey isn’t going to fly without the actor who won hearts in the role in the original series. TATB fans will be excited to learn actor Anna Cathcart, who originated the role in the films, will be back to continue playing Lara jean’s irrepressible little sister.

So far, Netflix has not confirmed any other castings, nor is there any indication whether Lana Condor or Janel Parrish will be back as Lara or Margot, respectively. (One assumes Noah Centineo is too busy running around the DC Universe right now to do more than write a letter or two.) Fans are hoping that John Corbett will reprise his role as the girls’ father, Daniel, and Sarayu Rao as his new wife, Trina, but those castings have not been confirmed yet either.

XO, Kitty Plot

Much like To All the Boys, the new series is a romantic comedy and an emotional drama rolled into one. Here’s the synopsis:

Teen matchmaker Kitty Song Covey thinks she knows everything there is to know about love. But when she moves halfway across the world to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend, she'll soon realize that relationships are a lot more complicated when it’s your own heart on the line.

XO, Kitty Trailer

With the series only just announced and filming not yet underway, there’s no trailer for the series as of yet. But with filming expected to start soon, fans should keep their eyes peeled.

XO, Kitty Release Date

There’s no confirmed release date for XO, Kitty, but with Netflix moving full speed ahead, it seems like the series will most likely arrive in late 2022 or early 2023.