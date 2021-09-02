Here's Everything To Know About Wonho's New 'Blue Letter' Mini-Album

Stay tuned, WENEE, because Wonho has new music on the way! On Thursday, Aug. 19, he revealed his second mini-album, Blue Letter, will officially drop this fall. His announcement comes months after he made his last comeback with Love Synonym Pt.2: Right for Us in February. Since it’ll be here soon, check out all the details surrounding Wonho's Blue Letter below, including its release date, tracklist, pre-order info, and more.

Following the arrival of his second EP, Wonho announced on July 27 he was preparing to make his Japanese solo debut with his latest mini-album On The Way ~ Embrace exactly three months later on Oct. 27. Fans were happy to hear Wonho was returning with new music. On Aug. 3, he gave fans a preview of his upcoming record with the Japanese-language release of “Lose,” which he originally dropped in Korean on Feb. 26. Now, with his latest announcement, they’re excited to be getting another Korean album, too.

On Wednesday, Aug. 25, Wonho unveiled a schedule listing all the important dates when fans could expect teasers leading up to Blue Letter’s release. If you can’t wait to hear what he has to offer, here are all the details surrounding Wonho’s Blue Letter that you’ll want to know before it arrives.

Wonho’s Blue Letter Release Date

Wonho will drop Blue Letter on Tuesday, Sept. 14, at 6 p.m. KST (that’s 5 a.m. ET). According to his album release schedule, fans will get plenty of teasers in the coming weeks.

How to Pre-Order Wonho’s Blue Letter

Fans can pre-order Blue Letter on HIGHLINE ENTERTAINMENT’s official global shop for $43.48 plus shipping. I definitely suggest pre-ordering the album because then you’ll get extra goodies like a bookmark and message card.

Wonho’s Blue Letter Tracklist

Wonho will share the tracklist for his new album on Monday, Sept. 6.

Wonho’s Blue Letter Physical Album Details

Blue Letter will come with so much merchandise, including a sleeve, photobook, CD-R, photocard, accordion postcard, and folded poster. Fans who purchase from the official HIGHLINE store will also get a frame postcard and additional photocard based on Wonho’s upcoming music video.

Wonho’s Blue Letter Concept Photos

Wonho shared his first set of Blue Letter concept photos on Thursday, Sept. 2. Two are black and white photos that show him wearing a white shirt and laying down in a field. Another picture shows him in a yellow suit as he stands on the beach. The final photo has Wonho getting ready to play tennis.

Get ready, WENEE, because Wonho is coming!