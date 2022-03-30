Willow Smith’s Post-Oscars Instagram Story Is Pensive

Days after Will Smith found himself embroiled in an Oscars controversy, Willow Smith, his daughter, shared an introspective Instagram Story. While it did not directly mention the Oscars or her father, the post Willow shared was notably thoughtful.

Willow, who is a singer, shared a post by writer and podcaster Jay Shetty. The post featured a quote attributed to the Twitter account, @tinybuddha. “You know who’s going through a lot right now? Literally everyone. Just be kind,” @tinybuddha wrote. Willow’s post came a few days after Will slapped Chris Rock onstage at the Oscars; however, she did not make a correlation to the incident.

As of March 30, Will is the only member of the Smith family to speak publicly about the slap. Later in the Oscars telecast while accepting the Best Actor award for his portrayal of Richard Williams in King Richard, Will apologized to the Academy. He did not directly mention the slap or apologize to Rock during the speech.

Will then attended the Vanity Fair Oscars party alongside Jada Pinkett Smith and his three children: Trey, Jaden, and Willow. The next day, on March 28, Will publicly apologized to Rock on Instagram. “I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be,” he wrote.

Jada and Jaden also posted cryptic messages on social media following the Oscars telecast; however, like Willow, they never directly mentioned the awards show or Will.

On Oscars night, Jaden said on Twitter, “And That’s How We Do It.” It is unclear what his tweet is in reference to.

Two days later, on March 29, Jada called for “healing” in an Instagram story. She did not elaborate on the nature of her post.

Rock has not publicly responded to Will’s apology. According to CNN, he declined to press charges.