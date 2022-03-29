Jada Pinkett Smith Just Spoke Out Following Will Smith's Oscars Controversy

Jada Pinkett Smith has broken her silence following Will Smith’s Oscars controversy. Just two days after Will slapped Chris Rock onstage during the 2022 Oscars telecast, Jada posted a cryptic statement on Instagram.

“This is a season for healing and I’m here for it,” she said in a March 29 post; however, she did not directly mention the Oscars, her husband, or Rock.

ICYMI: On Sunday, March 27, Jada accompanied Will at the Oscars to support his film King Richard, which received multiple nominations at the show, including Best Picture, as well as Best Actor for Will’s portrayal of Richard Williams.

At one point during the ceremony, Chris Rock appeared on stage to present the award for Best Documentary Feature. Before announcing the winner, he cracked a few jokes about celebrities who were in attendance, including Jada. When he saw her shaved head, he announced he was looking forward to G.I. Jane II, which is a reference to the 1997 film starring Demi Moore with a buzzed head. The joke was in poor taste, considering Jada revealed in 2018 she was diagnosed with alopecia, and she’s been vocal about her hair loss journey ever since.

After seeing Jada roll her eyes at Rock’s comment, Will went on stage and slapped the comedian across the face. Once he returned to his seat, the actor told Rock, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f*cking mouth.”

Will apologized for the incident minutes later while accepting the award for Best Actor, but he didn’t address Rock directly until a day later in a lengthy Instagram post. “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong,” Smith wrote on March 28. “I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

Rock reportedly declined to press charges against Smith for the incident. He’s also yet to address Will’s apology or Jada’s cryptic Instagram.