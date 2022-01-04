Will The Grammys Be Postponed? Here's The Deal

The 2022 Grammy Awards are right around the corner. It’s set to take place in just a few weeks on Monday, Jan. 31, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. After last year’s show got delayed from January to March due to the coronavirus pandemic, things finally seemed like they were getting back on track this time around. However, according to Billboard, due to the omicron variant, it’s possible the Grammys will be postponed again. Although the Recording Academy hasn’t confirmed anything just yet, multiple sources are reportedly saying the event won’t go as scheduled.

Apparently, a source with direct knowledge says it’s “looking likely” the Grammys will get pushed back for the second year in a row. Last time, the show was supposed to happen on Jan. 31, 2021, but just a few weeks before it aired, the Recording Academy announced it changed the date to March 14 because of the spike in COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles. “Nothing is more important than the health and safety of those in our music community and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly on producing the show,” Harvey Mason jr., the Chair & Interim President/CEO of the Recording Academy, said in a statement to Variety at the time.

Instead of the Crypto.com Arena (formerly known as the Staples Center), the Grammys then took place in the outdoor portion of the nearby Los Angeles Convention Center. While the 2022 Grammys may make a similar move this year due to the spread of the omicron variant, Billboard said that a Recording Academy spokesman “emphasized that no decision has been made and urged caution against speculation set off by an unnamed source.”

For now, it seems the Grammys are still taking place on Jan. 31 as scheduled, but as fans saw last year, anything could happen in the weeks leading up to the ceremony.