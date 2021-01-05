The fates of several large events, gatherings, and ceremonies throughout 2020 were up in the air due to the worldwide outbreak of coronavirus. Many fans were hopeful, however, their favorite award shows and concerts would be back in the new year. Unfortunately, the annual A-list lineup of live entertainment events is already looking dismal as The Recording Academy is reportedly postponing music's biggest night. Why are the 2021 Grammys being postponed? You guessed it: COVID-19.

