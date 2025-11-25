Wicked Sequels Are "Underway" At Universal

Wicked fans don’t have to say goodbye to Oz just yet. After the massive success of Wicked and Wicked: For Good, a boss at Universal Pictures has confirmed that the magical universe will live on in future releases. While the specifics haven’t been spelled out yet, there is a whole treasure trove of source material available to adapt, including some very recent additions to Elphaba and Glinda’s stories.

Michael Moses, the chief marketing officer at Universal, confirmed the studio is currently in the process of developing more projects within the Wicked world in a Nov. 24 Vulture report. “Because of Wicked’s success but also the fanship, we have almost a responsibility to figure out how we can continue in this universe,” Moses said. “Have we figured it out yet? No. But there are things underway.”

While promoting Wicked: For Good, the film’s cast has largely played coy about the idea of another movie, with Ariana Grande vaguely hinting “no one’s going anywhere” after the two-part epic. Although, from Moses’ comments, it sounds like there’s a possibility future projects may expand outside of Wicked’s main cast to fill out the sprawling world of Oz.

Universal Pictures

The most obvious direction would be to look to Wicked author Gregory Maguire’s other books within the franchise. In his novels, the direct sequel to Wicked is Son of a Witch, which centers on a green child who may be Elphaba’s offspring. There’s also A Lion Among Men, which tells the story of the Cowardly Lion, and Out of Oz, which chronicles Dorothy’s return to the realm.

Maguire has also written the Another Day trilogy, which is set in a kingdom across the ocean from Oz. But most recently, the author has penned prequel stories for both Elphaba and Glinda. He released Elphie: A Wicked Childhood earlier in 2025, and just announced Glinda: A Charmed Childhood for release in 2026. Both books reveal new details about the star-crossed witches’ adolescences.

On top of that, there are countless Oz books that have been published by various authors since L. Frank Baum’s 1900 novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. Basically, there are a lot of yellow brick roads Universal Pictures could follow to keep the Wicked story going.