Here's What Dorothy From Wicked Really Looks Like

In Wicked: For Good, the biggest Wizard of Oz connection of all blows into town. But this time, the story really isn’t about Dorothy Gale. To emphasize that perspective shift, the movie makes the explicit decision to never show Dorothy’s face. Although actor Bethany Weaver never got her close up on the big screen, she’s shared several photos of what her version of Dorothy really looked like on that yellow brick road.

Before the release of Wicked: For Good on Nov. 21, there was a lot of speculation about who might be cast as Dorothy, and how big of a role the Kansas transplant might play in the reimagined story. In the Broadway musical that the Wicked movies are adapted from, Dorothy only ever appears in a silhouette, usually played by an understudy. Wicked: For Good remained true to this portrayal, with the film’s Dorothy only being shown from behind or mostly obscured in a few scenes.

Fittingly, the movie didn’t go for a huge name to stand in as Dorothy. The honor went to acting newbie Bethany Weaver. After years of keeping her role a secret, Weaver was finally able to spill the poppies in a Nov. 23 Instagram post showcasing her time on the set.

Alongside various photos in Munchkinland, and posing with the Tin Man, Scarecrow, and (the voice of) the Cowardly Lion, Weaver marveled at her “incredible entrance into film” as a first-time actor. “Thank you for contributing to starting my beginning,” she wrote to director Jon M. Chu.

“This has been a life changing experience, it’s changed me in so many ways and most importantly, for good,” Weaver wrote in her caption. “It’s been an honour to carry the legacy of the brilliant women before me who have stepped into these shoes, and embarked on the yellow brick road. I hope I have made them proud.”