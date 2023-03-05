Tom Sandoval’s Apology Is Only Making Vanderpump Rules Fans Angrier

The scandal that’s completely rocked the Vanderpump Rules world is only getting messier. The day after Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix reportedly split, following allegations of a months-long affair between Sandoval and fellow Vanderpump Rules cast member Raquel Leviss, the man at the center of the drama addressed things in an enigmatic note. However, the apology message only made everyone who’s been following the roller-coaster messiness even angrier, because he left out one very important name.

It all began on Friday, March 3, when People confirmed Sandoval and Madix had suddenly ended their 9-year relationship. Shortly afterward, allegations came pouring out that Sandoval had secretly been cheating on Madix with Leviss for six months, per People’s source. The shocking revelation became a social media obsession as new rumored details popped up on Reddit, like a piece of gossip that Sandoval and Leviss wore matching lightning bolt necklaces to quietly express their love for each other while Sandoval was still with Madix.

Sandoval finally addressed the situation on March 4, posting a lengthy note to Instagram. Though he did throw out a vague “sorry for everything” apology, the bulk of the message was pleading for Vanderpump fans to take their anger out on him and not on his best friend Tom Schwartz or their new joint venture Schwartz & Sandy’s.

The note left a sour tastes in followers’ mouths, particularly because he didn’t mention Madix at all in the post, let alone offer her a personal apology. Many people following the scandal roasted the apology on social media.

And it wasn’t just Vanderpump viewers who trashed the apology message — two stars of the show, Lala Kent and Katie Maloney, responded to the note, criticizing Sandoval for not including an apology to Madix.

Neither Madix nor Leviss has commented on the situation yet. Madix deleted her social media following the initial breakup reports, and Leviss hasn’t posted since promoting her March 1 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, which was allegedly where she admitted to her co-star Scheana Shay that she was romantically involved with Sandoval.