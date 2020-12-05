Another original Vanderpump Rules star is exiting the series ahead of Season 9. Months after Bravo ousted stars Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute, Jax Taylor confirmed on Instagram that he will also no longer appear on the reality series. Jax Taylor's Instagram about leaving Vanderpump Rules confirms the long-running show will look a lot different moving forward.

On Friday, Dec. 4, Taylor shocked Vanderpump Rules fans by announcing his departure from the series on Instagram. Taylor had starred in the show about restaurant workers in Los Angeles for all eight seasons, and had remained central to most of the heated drama among its cast for the entire run. Taylor also confirmed his wife Brittany Cartwright, who joined Vanderpump Rules in Season 4, is also departing the series.

"The last 8 years on Vanderpump Rules have been some of the most challenging, rewarding and fulfilling years of my life. Although this is difficult to share, Brittany and I will not be returning for another season of Vanderpump Rules," Taylor wrote beneath a carousel of images from the show. "We are excited to take this time to focus on our growing family and share with you our new endeavors. @bravotv, @evolutionusa and our Vanderpump castmates will always remain close to our hearts. Thank you to all the fans who have shared our journey with us and supported us through everything. We love you. Stay tuned, We can’t wait for to share what we have planned."

Taylor's departure is surprising considering he was one of the main stars of the show, but it's not too much of a shock after fans began calling for his firing for the past several months. In June, Bravo fired Schroeder and Doute after former costar Faith Stowers recounted a racially motivated incident where the two stars reported her to the police for a crime she was not involved in. In the wake of that firing, several fans of the show called for Taylor to face the same reckoning in light of his insensitive remarks about women and the LGBTQ+ community.

The departure seems like it came as only recent news to Taylor, since he had spoken about plans to film Season 9 as recently as October. With the departure of Schroeder, Doute, and now Taylor as well, fans are expecting Vanderpump Rules to undergo a major reboot in Season 9, likely refocusing the series on Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz's restaurant TomTom, given that they are two of the only remaining original cast members.

Due to coronavirus restrictions, Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules has not yet begun filming, so it's unclear when the new season will air on Bravo.