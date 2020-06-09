Bravo TV just cut ties with four Vanderpump Rules stars. According to Variety, less than one week after ex-cast member Faith Stowers recounted a racist incident involving two of her former co-stars, Vanderpump Rules fired Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute. Bravo also confirmed on June 9 that a total of four of the series' stars — Schroeder, Doute, Max Boyens, and Brett Caprioni — would not be returning to the series. Elite Daily reached out to all four former cast members, but did not hear back by time of publication.

On a June 5 Instagram Live with Floribama Shores' Candace Rice, Stowers recounted her experience as the only Black cast member on Vanderpump Rules, which she appeared on in Seasons 4 and 6. Notably, she recalled a 2018 incident in which Schroeder and Doute called the cops on Stowers to suggest she was behind crimes reported in a tabloid about a Black woman wanted for theft.

“There was this article on Daily Mail, where there was an African-American lady. It was a weird photo, so she looked very light-skinned and had these different, weird tattoos," Stowers said. "I guess this woman was robbing people. And they [Schroeder and Doute] called the cops and said it was me.”

Schroeder talked about this incident on Jackie Schimmel's Bitch Bible podcast in 2018. The episode has since been deleted, but clips of Schroeder's comments were posted on a newly created Instagram called @accountability4stassi. In the clips, Schroeder implied Stowers stole a credit card, and she also boasted about how she and Doute "solved a crime" and celebrated while calling the police on Stowers.

Around that time, Doute also reportedly tweeted a link to an article about the alleged crime with the caption: "hey tweeties, doesn’t this ex #pumprules thief look familiar? someone put her on mtv & gave her a platform for press. I didn’t wanna go there but I’m going there.” (The tweet appears to have been deleted.)

“It was just funny, because they thought it was me because it was a black woman with a weave," Stowers recalled on the Instagram Live. "So they just assumed it would be me, and they called the cops on me. It didn’t work, so they were upset about that.”

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In the wake of Stowers' story going viral, Schroeder and Doute both posted apologies on Instagram on June 7. In Schroeder's statement, she acknowledged what she did to Stowers was "wrong" and she also apologized for "racially insensitive comments" from her past. Doute's statement insisted her actions toward Stowers "were not racially driven," though she said she now sees how her privilege as a white woman kept her from seeing how dangerous calling the police on Stowers could have been.

On June 8, Variety reported Schroeder was dropped as a client from both her agency and her public relations firm, following Stowers' experience coming to light. Schroeder also reportedly lost brand promotion deals with vitamin company Ritual, Secret Deodorant, and shaving brand Billie in the wake of this incident. As of June 9, Doute has not publicly been released by any sponsors or representation she's affiliated with.

Schroeder and Doute aren't the only Vanderpump Rules cast members the series is severing ties with. Boyens and Caprioni — who joined the show in Season 8 — faced backlash when old, racist tweets were discovered on their Twitter profiles in January 2020. The newcomers were not let go from the show then, but they are now.

Bravo's statement about all four cast members got right to the point: “Bravo and Evolution Media confirmed today that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules.”

Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules has not been confirmed.