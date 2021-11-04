A Million Little Things Fans Will Have To Wait A Bit For The Next Episode

Despite only a handful of episodes airing so far, Season 4 of A Million Little Things has already been super intense. From breakups to new jobs, pretty much each member of the group is going through some type of change, whether that change is good or bad. And while fans may be eager to learn what’s next for their favorite characters, it looks like they’ll have to be extra patient, as the next A Million Little Things episode won’t be airing on Nov. 10, 2021.

Normally, the ABC drama brings fans a new episode each week, but this season is proving to follow a somewhat different schedule. Although only six episodes have aired so far, this is the second two-week break of Season 4, with the first one occurring between Episode 4 and Episode 5.

There hasn't been an official reason announced for the breaks, but these delays are likely due to the ongoing health and safety precautions taken during production. The creator of the show, DJ Nash, has been candid about how the crew and cast still had to follow strict guidelines while they filmed Season 4 in Vancouver.

Nash also responded to a fan question on Twitter back in October when the first two-week break of the season occurred. He explained the extra week between episodes was because the production was still working on finalizing things. “No new one NEXT week,” he tweeted. “We came back so fast and it takes us a while to shoot and edit them. Back in two weeks!” It sounds like something similar could be happening this time around.

(ABC/Jack Rowand)

Warning: Spoilers for A Million Little Things Season 4, Episode 6 follow. Luckily, the next episode looks to be worth the wait. This season has been brutal for Gary; not only did he lose Darcy, but also, Sophie said she wanted him out of her life. To make matters worse, Gary found out in Episode 6 that Darcy got pregnant by her ex-husband. But also in that episode, thanks to a stranger, he finally realized that he can no longer wallow in the past and must move on.

Sophie also had a breakthrough, too. Still reeling from the aftermath of Peter’s attack, she opened up to Eddie about how all the adults in her life — including her mom and Gary— have let her down. But thanks to Eddie’s advice, the aspiring musician finally decided to audition for her dream music school after she found out a spot had opened in the program.

But while Gary and Sophie may be moving forward, they still haven’t resolved their issues with each other. Fans will have to wait until Nov. 17 to see whether the two reconcile, along with what the rest of the group is up to.

A Million Little Things continues Wednesday, Nov. 17, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.