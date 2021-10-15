Here's When To Expect The Next A Million Little Things To Air

It didn’t take long for Season 4 of A Million Little Things to get interesting. Just a handful of episodes in and the characters are already dealing with some pretty complicated situations. Whether it’s Eddie finally confronting the person who caused his injury or Gary potentially facing jail time, things are heating up. But fans will have to wait an additional week to hang out with their favorite group of friends, because the latest episode of A Million Little Things won’t be airing on Oct. 20, 2021.

Although ABC has not given an official reason for this hiatus, it likely has something to do with the fact that Season 4 was shot during the ongoing lockdowns. At the time of filming, Canada had a 14-day isolation requirement for travelers, which may have paused or delayed production. This is not the first time the state of the world has altered the course of the show. Series creator DJ Nash explained that because of isolation restrictions, Stephanie Szostak, who plays Delilah, will be absent for most of Season 4.

Luckily, the hiatus will only last one week, as Episode 5 is set to air on Wednesday, Oct. 27, and the show will resume its normal schedule. Although some viewers may not be too happy about the delay, there’s a silver lining: Nash told Deadline this season of A Million Little Things will have 20 episodes, which makes it the longest season yet; the show usually caps it around 18 episodes per season.

(ABC/Darko Sikman)

Considering all the drama that’s already unfolded, it only makes sense the series needs a few extra episodes. Currently, the biggest plotline revolves around Gary as he faces the consequences of attacking Peter, like losing Darcy and being tracked down by investigators. But things aren’t easy for Eddie, either. Not only did the former rockstar finally accept that he’ll likely never walk again, but he’s also just met Nicole, the woman responsible for his accident.

Plus, Rome, Regina, and Maggie are all facing new beginnings, too. While Regina and Maggie try their hand at new jobs in their fields, Rome has finally decided to tour the country with his documentary, rather than waiting for Hollywood to come to him. But perhaps one of the most surprising storylines so far revolves around Katherine, as the lawyer seems to be developing feelings for another woman.

You might want to use this short hiatus to take a deep breath, because the rest of Season 4 is going to get very busy.

A Million Little Things continues Wednesday, Oct. 27, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.