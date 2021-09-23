Wait, Are Danny & Delilah Leaving A Million Little Things For Good?

After a nearly four-month hiatus, A Million Little Things is back. Although the Season 4 premiere had a feel-good vibe throughout most of the episode, it also addressed some lingering and uncomfortable questions from the Season 3 finale. But while viewers may have to wait a bit longer to find out who was behind Eddie’s (David Giuntoli) accident, or whether Peter (Andrew Leeds) will survive his encounter with Gary (James Roday Rodriguez), the premiere did clarify one thing, and that’s that Danny (Chance Hurstfield) and Delilah (Stephanie Szostak) are leaving A Million Little Things — at least for now.

At the end of Season 3, Delilah and Charlie returned home from France after being away for four months. Delilah’s flight back home was initially postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, but then she also decided to stick around in France because of her father’s deteriorating health. So, when Delilah finally returned only to reveal she wanted to move permanently to France with all the kids, Sophie and Danny were not too happy about it. The Season 3 finale left Delilah an emotional mess as her kids, and even Gary, verbally attacked her for not being present enough as a mother.

ABC/Jack Rowand

The Season 4 premiere picked up right where Season 3 left off, and while Delilah was still pondering what to do, she received the shocking news that her father, who’s still in France, had a stroke. Understanding his mother needed support, Danny decided to move back to France with his mom for an indefinite amount of time. And while Sophie decided not to go along, she had a heart-to-heart with her mother and they resolved their issues. The episode ended with the whole gang throwing Delilah and Danny a going-away party.

On an emotional level, living in France also makes sense for Delilah, because she can rebuild her life without memories of Jon haunting her. But there’s also a technical and behind-the-scenes reason Stephanie Szostak will be sitting out for most of the season: According to series creator DJ Nash it has to do with Canada’s mandatory 14-day quarantine for travelers due to COVID.

“[Szostak] has, for the first two seasons, lived away from her boys and from her husband,” Nash told TV Line. “Her ability to work a few days and then fly home for the rest of the week went away with COVID, because the second she stepped out of Canada, there was a 14-day reset ... So we wrote her out for [Season 3], thinking, ‘Oh, she’ll be back.’ And then she said, ‘I really need to be with my family more, I don’t want to do all the episodes.'”

The good news? Nash said viewers will definitely see more of Delilah this season than they did in Season 3, so she’s def not gone for good. And while one might assume Danny will be gone for the same duration as Delilah, Nash did not expand on the show’s plans for Hurstfield, telling TV Line, “I won’t say because we’re going to follow that story.” At least that sounds like he’ll be back onscreen in some capacity as well!

Although viewers may be bummed to see less of Delilah and Danny, the rest of the gang will still be around to deliver a ton of laughs, and in true A Million Little Things fashion, even more tears this season.