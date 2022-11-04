The Reported Reason Behind Gabby & Erich's Breakup Is Too Real

It’s a thorny time for Bachelor Nation. Two months after confirming their engagement on the Bachelorette finale, Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer have officially called it quits. On Nov. 4, the couple confirmed their split to People, and the reported reason behind their breakup is a little too relatable.

According to E!, Windey was the one to call off their engagement. “She felt they weren't aligned and weren't on the same page,” an insider told the outlet. Apparently, the former Bachelorette wasn’t sold on a breakup — initially, Windey was reportedly hoping that some “space” would be enough to get them back on the same track. “Gabby was hoping they could give each other space and work it out but ultimately decided they didn't have a future,” the source explained.

The breakup confirmation comes just a few days after Windey hinted at some tension in their relationship during an interview on Dancing With The Stars on Oct. 31. For two episodes in a row, Windey opted not to wear her engagement ring from Schwer, prompting a Fox reporter to question her relationship status.

Windey responded, “I think life is just really busy for the both of us right now. So, I understand their concern but we're just kinda, you know, going forward with each of our individual interests and supporting each other from afar.”

Craig Sjodin/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

Despite confirming the breakup to People, Windey and Schwer have yet to release a statement on their breakup. As of the date of publication, the duo still follows each other on Instagram, so it doesn’t seem like there’s any bad blood. Their last post together was on Oct. 12, though Schwer did encourage fans to vote for Windey on DWTS as recently as Oct. 31.

Fans are still waiting for more details on what went wrong with Windey and Schwer’s engagement, but maybe Windey will be willing to share more during the next episode of DWTS (which airs Monday, Nov. 7, BTW)? Only time will tell.