The Yellowjackets Finale Debunked A Huge Theory About Adam

For those still reeling from the revelations served in the Yellowjackets finale, the final hour of the first season probably felt like information overload. However, despite the massive amount of questions left by the show’s cliffhanger, the smaller answers may have blown the minds of those obsessively following the series. For instance, who was Adam on Yellowjackets? What he really just some random guy who made the mistake of getting into Shauna’s bed? Let’s sit with this.

Warning: Spoilers for the Yellowjackets Season 1 finale follow. The theories about Adam, The World’s Most Suspicious Man, have circled since his arrival. Shauna’s naïveté around him, and the possibility he could be an internet stalker, was almost too convenient. And yet, precisely who he was and what he wanted wasn’t clear at first. But fan theories coalesced around one answer: He was actually Javi as an adult. The age was right; the personality seemed in line. The time and distance from their experience in the wilderness made it believable enough that Shauna wouldn’t recognize him.

When Shauna finally googled “Adam Martin” after Callie pushed her on it and couldn’t find any trace of him having attended the Pratt Institute or even existing, it seemed conclusive proof he would turn out to be Javi. But instead, Shauna freaked out and stabbed him, and suddenly Adam wasn’t anything other than deceased.

But the real shock came toward the end of the episode when Shauna, Jeff, and Callie saw a bulletin on the disappearance of “local Hoboken artist” Adam Martin while watching the election returns. “Concerned family and friends” have reported he had not been seen for several days. The immediate concern is that Callie saw the report, recognized her mother’s boyfriend, and might now ask the wrong questions. But the larger mystery around his identity suddenly seemed to be answered: He wasn’t Adult Javi; he was just some dude.

But was Adam really just Adam? Some fans, like Jessica, think he could be in Tai’s employ, a honeypot to see if Shauna would keep quiet. Others noted his license plate matched Misty’s and wondered if this was all some weird mind game Misty contrived to bring everyone back together. But Tai genuinely didn’t seem to recognize Adam upon seeing him, and although Misty made a great show of checking under the hood to see who the murdered man was, her face betrayed no sign of recognition either.

Both of these characters have been through a lot in their time and could poker face just about anything. (Let us not forget the dog’s head on Tai’s altar or the doctored cigarette Jessica smoked.) However, one would think, were there some connection, the series would give viewers a hint.

But there’s a third possibility that no theory had considered until now: Was Adam working for Lottie? Nat’s kidnapping at the end of the season suggests the Antler Queen has been closely watching her former subject. “Friends and family” looking for Adam (who, please remember, Google said did not exist!) could really be her people turning the heat up under Shauna.

Fans are going to be obsessing over this until the show returns.