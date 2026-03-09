Who Is Bridgerton's New Lady Whistledown? 6 Theories, Ranked

After four seasons, Bridgerton is going full-circle with its first major mystery. Once again, the hunt is on to try to identify the ton’s covert gossipmonger, Lady Whistledown. And this time, superfans don’t have any clues from Julia Quinn’s novels to help them.

At the end of Season 4, Penelope Bridgerton officially retired as Lady Whistledown, announcing to the whole ton that there would be no more gossip columns. But that only remained true for about a day or so. Shortly after Penelope’s last missive, another Lady Whistledown took up the mantle, announcing herself in a flashy new column. The new author stated that she wanted to keep her identity a secret, with Penelope confirming that she was no longer the writer.

This second Lady Whistledown is a big change from Quinn’s books, in which Penelope is the only character to ever operate under the moniker. So, although readers can’t turn to the novels for help this time, there are some big clues in the show about who might be Whistledown 2.0.

6. Eloise Bridgerton

Let’s start with a choice that’s so obvious-seeming, it’s probably the least likely. Eloise is Penelope’s best friend, known to be an avid writer, and is probably the person most familiar with Lady Whistledown’s process other than Penelope herself. That said, Eloise’s book is about to get adapted very soon, which means she’s going to have a lot of plot already — adding a new Lady Whistledown narrative to her character may just be too much.

5. Cressida Penwood

Let’s not forget the first person to publicly claim the Lady Whistledown name. When Cressida made her grand return in Season 4, she was clearly hungry for a way to get back into the good graces of the ton and most importantly, the queen. She was also upset to learn of Penelope’s resignation since it meant Whistledown wouldn’t cover her ball. It would make sense for the desperate newcomer to harness the powers of Whistledown to curry favor with the queen and elevate her status.

4. Hyacinth Bridgerton

Unlike Eloise, it’s going to be a while before Hyacinth’s love story ever makes it to screen — plenty of time to give her a hefty new plotline. Season 4 emphasized how obsessed with high society Hyacinth has become, and she’s also proven she can match Penelope’s ability to blend into the background at a ball to pick up the best gossip. In terms of Whistledown potential, the youngest Bridgerton comes out on top.

3. Posy Li

It’s newbie Posy who actually mirrors Penelope’s origin story the most. Like Pen, she is also an outsider who’s overlooked by a society-obsessed mom and “perfect” sister. Most telling, at the end of Season 4, Eloise encouraged Posy to forge her own path and not let others push her around. It sounds like the kind of motivating pep talk that could encourage her to take over Lady Whistledown.

2. Varley

Don’t sleep on Varley! Season 4 really showed just how adept the Featherington’s head maid is at getting the scoop. In fact, it’s Varley’s love of good gossip that caused Lady Featherington to rehire her after first sending her away. Varley was always close with Penelope during her Whistledown days — maybe she picked up more about how to be Lady Whistledown than she’s let on.

1. Alice Mondritch

There’s a strong case to be made for all of the previous Whistledown options, but the most prominent contender for the Lady Whistledown title is Alice Mondritch. Throughout Season 4, Alice made it her mission to get the queen to like her, telling her husband that she wants to “do something of meaning” for the royal instead of just standing by her side.

Alice was in the room when the queen told Penelope she’s going to miss Lady Whistledown after Penelope resigned. The scene seemed like a huge hint that Alice put the pieces together on how to make herself indispensible to Queen Charlotte, by bringing back her beloved gossip column.