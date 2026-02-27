Every season, Bridgerton brings the heat. The historical romance is known for its hot and heavy sex scenes — though some are easier to film than others. Yerin Ha, who stars in Bridgerton Season 4, opened up about one of its most iconic intimate scenes during a Feb. 26 red carpet interview at the Actors Rising event, presented by the Actor Awards. According to Ha, Sophie and Benedict’s bathtub sex scene was “not that glamorous” to shoot.

“It’s a battle with the elements for sure,” Ha says, when asked about all the water scenes in Season 4. “The bathtub scene was lots of logistics that we had to overcome, lots of obstacles. You know, the bath’s long, I’m short, water’s oily, it’s slippery — like two seals in a bathtub.”

That’s not all. “When you sit in a bathtub of water for six hours, you get pruney. It’s not that glamorous, is it?” Ha adds. “And then going [on] bathroom breaks is just a pain in the a**.”

The scene might have been complicated to shoot, but Ha said it was still “fun” — maybe even more than her and Luke Thompson’s other sex scenes. “It makes it all actually a bit more… you think less about the pressure of it. You actually just have fun,” she says.

Liam Daniel/Netflix

After shooting the bathtub sex scene, she actually came down with folliculitis, when hair follicles become inflamed. During a Feb. 25 interview with Capital Breakfast, Ha explained that she “needed steroid cream” after getting “hives.”

“There’s a scene where we are in a bathtub and basically I put baby powder all on me because I was told it would help dry my skin to put the intimacy wear on with my tape,” she said on the show. “And then basically the next day after the bathtub, I got hives all over my body and got folliculitis and needed steroid cream!”

“But I blame myself because I think it was a combination of baby powder and the bath water,” she added.