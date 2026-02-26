Spoiler alert: This post discusses the events of the Bridgerton Season 4 finale.

In previous seasons of Bridgerton, viewers were safe to finish watching once the credits began to roll in the finale — but that’s not so in Season 4. For the first time, the series hid an extra scene after its end credits, and it’s a very important one. The final moments of Season 4 include some major clues about who will get the spotlight in Season 5.

The post-credits scene shows Benedict’s wedding to Sophie, as the former maid officially joins the Bridgerton family. But for fans of the series, the most intriguing part of the matrimony wasn’t at the altar, but among the guests. As the Bridgerton women watched one more lady enter their ranks, Kate posed the question that every viewer wants to know: “Whose wedding do you think we will be attending next?”

Eloise is the first to respond, revealing a surprising change of heart about romantic ceremonies. “Oh, I do love a wedding. All the best people in the same place,” she said, before quickly adding her signature cynicism as to not give anyone the wrong idea: “As an attendee.”

Then, Penelope asks Francesca if she thinks she’s ever remarry following the death of her husband John. “Me? A wedding? No,” Francesca replies. “I have had my great love. One time is enough.”

Netflix

Showrunner Jess Brownell has already confirmed that Season 5 will either be Eloise or Francesca’s story, and both of their final words seem to set up their upcoming romances.

Eloise coming around to the idea of a wedding is a romantic twist, given that she’s spent all of Season 4 proclaiming she will live her life as a spinster. Perhaps it’s a sign that her pen pal-to-lovers story with Phillip Crane is about to finally kick off.

But the ending also sets up Francesca’s main story. The bulk of her book takes place after John’s death (which has already occurred in Season 4), as she begins a relationship with his cousin Michael. The show has gender-flipped Michael to Michaela, and since she had already played a prominent part in Season 4, it may be time for the next season to bring Francesca and Michaela together.