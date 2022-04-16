Rae Opened Up About The Girl She Dated After The Ultimatum On IG

Warning: Spoilers for The Ultimatum finale and reunion follow. Ever since the season finale and reunion episode of The Ultimatum dropped on Netflix on Wednesday, April 13, fans have been scouring the internet for more info about what’s going on with the chaotic daters. The stars got together with hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey six months after filming to chat about where they ended up, and one particular reveal really has people talking. ICYMI, Rae Williams came out as bisexual and shared details of her relationship with a girl since breaking up with Isaiah “Zay” Wilson. So, who is Rae Williams’ girlfriend? She’s kept it private, but did reveal some major details on Instagram.

Williams has kept the relationship vague for the most part. She told The Ultimatum hosts during the reunion that she was no longer with Zay or her trial marriage partner Jake Cunningham, but had actually moved on with someone else. “I have been with one person. She’s amazing, and I had a really good connection with her, but we kept it casual.” She attributed this to herself as she explained, “I’m kind of figuring out myself and my sexuality because I was very uncomfortable with being bi for a very long time.”

In a series of Instagram stories on Friday, April 15, Williams responded to a Q&A from fans curious to know more about her sexuality. Williams disclosed that both Wilson and Cunningham, knew about her sexual orientation. “Zay knew because I dated a girl before him. I also told Jake before we made the choice. Both Zay and Jake are not homophobic or bigoted and that was very important to me,” she posted.

She went on to divulge more deets on the mysterious girl she dated after leaving the show. Williams shared what appears to be a photo of the two with their faces hidden on her Instagram story, where she wrote, “The girl I got with after the show is very private and we have taken a step back the past few months with everything going on and the show coming out but we are still very close and hope to revisit things after the summer.” She ended the note with a statement confirming her current relationship status: “I’m single and in therapy.”

Williams and Wilson ended their two-and-a-half-year relationship after the eight-week dating experiment where couples chose another contestant to live with for three weeks before moving back with their partner and deciding the ultimatum of marriage or breaking up. The reunion also revealed that the pair did try to get back together, but Williams said, “Ultimately that didn’t work out, but we did, you know, give it a shot.”

But wait, there’s more. Williams and Cunningham had hit it off during their trial marriage, and after Cunningham also broke up with girlfriend April Melohn, he gave Williams two tickets to travel anywhere in the world. In the reunion, it was made known that they did not end up using the tickets after all.

With all the relationship drama Williams has gone through lately, it’s understandable that she’s focusing on herself. A reminder for us all that self-love comes first. Williams’ confession on the reunion broke the heteronormative setup of the dating show and has fans eager for Season 2 of The Ultimatum, which will feature LGBTQ+ couples for another season of the make-it-or-break-it experiment.