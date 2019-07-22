Here's Everything You Should Know About Finneas' GF Claudia Sulewski

Finneas is one of the hottest stars of the moment. Not only has he helped write and produce many of his sister Billie Eilish’s songs, but he’s also worked behind the scenes on Justin Bieber, Camila Cabello, and Selena Gomez’s music as well. On top of that, Finneas has released a number of his own singles and has even worked on soundtracks for movies like Turning Red and The Fallout. Due to Finneas being everywhere these days, you may be wondering, who is his girlfriend Claudia Sulewski?

To start with the obvious, Sulewski has been dating Finneas since 2018 and has become tight with Eilish as a result. While many people started following Sulewski after she began dating Finneas, she’s actually had a big presence on social media long before the pair even became a couple.

She's a verified Instagram influencer with over two million followers, for goodness sake, and on YouTube, she has 2.4 million subscribers. Her content consists of mainly beauty tutorials, but she also creates vlogs documenting her trips around the world, like the time she went to Australia with Finneas as part of Eilish’s tour or when the couple hit up Coachella together. According to the "about" section on Sulewski’s YouTube channel, she's been a YouTube user since November 2009.

She also appears to have been part of multiple fictional YouTube series created by AwesomenessTV (Versus, The Commute, and t@gged), but it doesn't look like that's a thing anymore based on the most up-to-date content on her channel.

So, to sum this all up: Sulewski's an immensely talented beauty influencer and actor who just so happens to be dating Finneas.

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Through the years, the couple has seemed to have gotten really serious about their relationship. In July 2019, Finneas even dedicated a song to his girlfriend called “Claudia.” The singer explained in a Buzzfeed video that month he wrote the track right after meeting the social media star.

As if that wasn’t cute enough, in March 2020, the couple launched a podcast all about their experience moving in together called “We Bought A House.”

Besides their podcast, Sulewski and Finneas often give fans a look into their everyday lives by sharing the cutest couple's posts on social media. In September 2021, Finneas shared the sweetest tribute for his girlfriend to celebrate their anniversary. “It’s not that I can’t imagine my life without you, it’s easy to- it would be a life with infinitely less joy and love and laughter and purpose. A life I have no interest in,” he wrote, alongside a selfie of the couple in bed. “Best 3 years of my life. Happy anniversary my love, I’m so lucky to be yours ♥️.”

While Sulewski may have gotten more famous due to her connection with Finneas, she was clearly already a star on her own.