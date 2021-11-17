Riverdale's Creator Teased More Characters Will Die In Rivervale

Riverdale may be a town filled with serial killers, cults, and mothmen, but it honestly seems quaint in comparison to Rivervale. The sixth season of Riverdale kicked off by introducing viewers to this strangely familiar but eerily different new town, and the final moment of the premiere emphasized that truly anything can happen in Rivervale. The five-episode event is going to be very bloody, as Riverdale’s showrunner teased “Rivervale” will have a high body count. So, who dies in Rivervale? There are some grim clues we’ve already gotten.

Spoiler alert: Don’t read on if you haven’t watched Riverdale Season 6, Episode 1, “Welcome to Rivervale.” Riverdale is getting more brutal than ever for its “Rivervale” event, which jumped right into the gore by killing off a main character in the first episode. The premiere ended in Archie dying at the hands of Cheryl, with the whole town having come together to sacrifice him in a ritual meant to restore the maple to their wilted trees. The death was especially unnerving not only because nobody guessed the show would kill off its main character, but also because all of Archie’s closest friends just sat back and watched it happen.

The important thing to remember about “Rivervale” is that its set in an alternate universe, so although the “Rivervale” version of Archie was killed, the actual Archie fans have watched on Riverdale for five seasons is was not sacrificed to a maple god. This may also explain everyone else’s strange behaviors. It seems that in Rivervale, Betty, Jughead, and Veronica are much colder than their Riverdale counterparts, and aren’t really concerned if one of their closest friends dies.

The CW

That coldness opens the door for a lot more bloodshed to come. Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told TheWrap that many more characters will die in this “Rivervale” event. “I can tease at this point that ‘Rivervale’ has a much higher body count than even Riverdale,” Aguirre-Sacasa said. “Characters die in episodes and then they don’t come back. They’re still dead in the next episodes.”

Of course, that comment brings up a big question: Who’s next to die? Given everyone’s carefree attitude about killing their friends, it could be anyone, but the Episode 2 promo seems to suggest a dark fate for Jughead. Fans have also noticed a moment in the event’s trailer that looks like Nana Rose is on her deathbed. Really, it seems like the only person who’s safe is Cheryl, since she holds all the power in Rivervale, but then again, this whole event might pull a CAOS finale and end in her death after she’s fully explored her new powers.

New episodes of the Riverdale “Rivervale” event air Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.