It Looks Like Jughead Is Next To Die In This Riverdale Promo

Remember the good ol’ days when all the Riverdale kids had to worry about was serial killers, organ-harvesting cults, mafia bosses, Gargoyle Kings, bear attacks... OK, so maybe there is no such thing as “the good ol’ days” for Riverdale, but somehow, “Rivervale” is already a million times more terrifying. Season 6’s horrific five-episode event kicked off with the show’s most shocking death ever, and the promo for Riverdale Season 6, Episode 2 already has fans worried that another main character is about to bite the dust.

Spoiler alert: Don’t read on if you haven’t watched Riverdale Season 6, Episode 1, “Welcome to Rivervale.” As fans had been suspecting ever since it was announced, the five-episode “Rivervale” event is indeed set in an alternate universe from the main Riverdale story, and this new universe is considerably darker. Here, Cheryl Blossom seems to have a command of pagan spells and rituals, and is somehow able to convince the entire town to turn against Archie. To restore her maple grove to its former bounty, Cheryl sacrificed Archie to the Maple Maiden, cutting out his heart in front of the whole town.

And that was just Episode 1. The brief teaser for the next episode looks even more ominous, showing a mysterious figure cloaked in black lace as Betty talks about a “spirit of vengeance.” The real horrors seem to be centered on Jughead and Tabitha, though, as Tabitha learns their new apartment was the site of a murder-suicide. The teaser then shows Tabitha bashing Jughead’s head. Since the episode is called “Ghost Stories,” it’s possible she’s been possessed by the spirit of the person who lived in their haunted apartment before them.

Mysteriously, The CW didn’t release a synopsis for this episode like they usually do with other upcoming episodes, so fans are definitely in for a wild ride. The teaser seems to suggest Jughead is in danger, and after that Archie death in Episode 1, it actually feels possible that the show may kill him off this time. Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa confirmed to TheWrap that many more characters will die in this “Rivervale” event. “I can tease at this point that ‘Rivervale’ has a much higher body count than even Riverdale,” Aguirre-Sacasa said. “Characters die in episodes and then they don’t come back. They’re still dead in the next episodes.”

Jughead has been serving as the narrator for “Rivervale,” though, which makes it seem like he’s going to stick around to explain things to the audience all five episodes. Fans will just have to see what plays out when the second “Rivervale” episode drops on Tuesday, Nov. 23 at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.