Cameron Is Mega Sus In The New White Lotus Episode 4 Teaser

The schemers are scheming on this season of The White Lotus, and that hasn’t been more apparent than in the sneak peek at Episode 4. From the start, fans have been trying to figure out exactly what Cameron and Daphne are doing on vacation with their estranged friend Ethan and his cynical wife Harper, but now it’s all starting to come together. Watch The White Lotus Season 2, Episode 4 promo teaser to see what’s really going on.

Spoiler alert: This post contains spoilers from The White Lotus Season 2, Episode 3. Although Cameron says he’s a wealthy businessman (and definitely acts like one), it’s become more and more apparent that his finances may not actually be as significant as he purports. Episode 3 was full of hints about this, from Cameron’s rage at Daphne impulse-booking a palazzo to Daphne telling Harper that the people Cameron work with have a Bernie Madoff vibe. Harper has suspected Cameron of potentially only inviting Ethan on vacation to get some of his new money, and it sure seems like she’s right.

The teaser trailer for Episode 4 all but confirms Cameron is lying about his finances, as he short-changes Lucia and Mia after their night together, promising them he’ll get them the rest of what he owes them eventually. His shadiness doesn’t stop there — he also brings up Ethan’s partying in front of Harper, knowing it will cause some friction between the couple.

The rest of the teaser reveals Mia is getting more serious about pursuing music, Bert isn’t letting up on his son Dominic after once again discovering Mia and Lucia in his room, and Tanya is finally making some new friends on her vacay.

Notably, the teaser doesn’t really show what’s going on with awkward couple Albie and Portia or with the White Lotus manager Valentina at all. We already know that hunky swimmer Portia was eyeing is about to play a bigger role in the season, so viewers might see the disgruntled assistant move on from Albie pretty soon.

Make your reservations to check back in for The White Lotus Season 2, Episode 5 on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max.